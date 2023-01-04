The holiday break is in the rear-view mirror, as the L-L League girls basketball season resumed in full force on Tuesday night with a dozen games — including some head-to-head section showdowns and a couple of nonleague tilts. Here’s the roundup, plus some news and notables:

SECTION 2

Manheim Central 50, Garden Spot 20 — After seeing their 6-game winning streak snapped last Thursday against Greencastle-Antrim in the championship game of York Suburban’s holiday tournament, the host Barons started a new dub streak Tuesday, sprinting to a 37-10 halftime cushion and then easing past the Spartans to remain with the section leaders. Maddie Knier paced Central with 19 points, while Morgan Pavelik scored 7 points for Garden Spot. FYI: Knier joined the 1,600-point club; she’s at 1,602 career points for the Barons.

Ephrata 46, Solanco 24 — The Mountaineers remained on their perch atop the section standings, jumping out to a 22-15 halftime edge and then holding the host Golden Mules scoreless in the fourth quarter. Jasmine Griffin popped in 14 points — including 10 free throws — and Cara Tiesi hit three 3-pointers and added 10 points for Ephrata, while Jenna Ehlers scored five points for Solanco.

Warwick 40, Elizabethtown 16 — The host Warriors remained with the lead pack in the section chase after beating the Bears. Warwick raced out to a 26-10 lead at the break, and then held E-town to 2 fourth-quarter points and stayed atop the standing in the loss column with Ephrata and Manheim Central. Sam Shaak (18 points) and Bella Smithson (10 points) paced the Warriors, while Taryn Hummer (8 points) led E-town. FYI: Shaak continued her recent roll; she’s at 18.7 points over the last three games for Warwick.

* Ephrata (2-0 league), Manheim Central (3-0) and Warwick (2-0) are at the top of the section charts; the Barons visit the Mounts on Friday — so the standings will get a facelift — while Warwick is at Conestoga Valley, also on Friday.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SECTION 3

Elco 43, Northern Lebanon 38 — The Vikings pulled into Myerstown in a first-place tie in the loss column, and looking to stay there. The host Raiders had other ideas. Maddie Stout paced a balanced attack with 14 points, and Elco made a 21-19 halftime lead hold up thanks to a 14-point fourth-quarter spree. Olivia Shutter (18 points) and Kasey Weimer (14 points) showed the way for Northern Lebanon, which is now looking up at undefeated Lancaster Catholic in the section standings.

SECTION 4

Annville-Cleona 46, Octorara 4 — Ainsley Sellers and Ava Hoover scored 8 points apiece — and 11 of the 13 players who got in the game for the Dutchmen scored at least 2 points — and host A-C built a commanding 24-4 halftime lead and then outscored the Braves 22-0 in the second half to remain in a first-place tie with Columbia and Lancaster Country Day in the section hunt.

Lancaster Country Day 52, Lancaster Mennonite 19 — Back on the floor for the first time since Dec. 15, the host Cougars sailed to a 17-2 first-quarter lead, built a commanding 37-11 lead at the half, and then coasted past the Blazers to remain in a first-place tie with Annville-Cleona and Columbia in the section chase. Genesis Meadows scored 18 points and Sophia Sanchez hit three 3-pointers and chipped in with 16 points for Country Day, while Jayla Rivera scored 10 points for Mennonite.

* A-C (2-0) is at Country Day (2-0) for a first-place showdown on Thursday. Columbia (2-0) is idle in section play this week, and the Crimson Tide is in the middle of a 9-day layoff before finally returning to the court on Saturday for a nonleague game vs. York Catholic.

NONLEAGUE

Cocalico 40, Twin Valley 28 — Back on the court for the first time since Dec. 16, the host Eagles shook off the cobwebs, took a 19-16 halftime lead, and then outscored the Raiders 9-2 in the fourth quarter to win going away. Teagan Sahm scored 14 points and Maxine Ulysse and Addi Martin chipped in with 9 points apiece for Cocalico, which snapped a 5-game slide.

Penn Manor 28, Conestoga Valley 22 — Neither offense really fired on all cylinders, but the host Comets closed the game on a 19-14 clip to beat the Buckskins. Brin Groff scored 10 points for Penn Manor, which held CV to 2 first-quarter points. Rhiannon Henry scored 8 points for the Bucks, who were within 9-8 at the half, but couldn’t get over the hump. The Comets have won two games in a row after a 1-8 start.

Reading 47, Cedar Crest 38 — The host Red Knights — coming off a win over McCaskey in the title game of Reading’s holiday tournament last week — grabbed a 26-12 lead at the half, survived the Falcons’ 14-8 third-quarter clip and held on for the victory. Allison Metzgar scored 12 points for Cedar Crest, which suffered its second straight setback after a 7-game winning tear.

Red Lion 45, Hempfield 39 — The host Lions had a 22-16 halftime edge, and then fended off the Black Knights down the stretch for the victory. Sophia Ott (17 points) and Lauren Moffatt (13 points) paced Hempfield in the scoring department.

York 48, McCaskey 41 — A bit of a speed-bump for the Red Tornado, which had a 23-21 lead at the half but couldn’t slam the door. The host Bearcats went 27-18 in the second half — including a game-ending 17-10 clip — and handed McCaskey its second straight setback, after the Tornado’s 8-1 hot streak. Keymara Myers scored 13 points for McCaskey.

Also Tuesday, Lancaster Catholic took over sole possession of first place in the Section 3 race with a victory at Lampeter-Strasburg, as the Crusaders overcame a slow start to remain unbeaten. Here’s the story …

WEDNESDAY’S GAME

NONLEAGUE

Octorara at Donegal, 7 p.m.

That’s it. One game on Wednesday’s docket. A busier Thursday on tap with six games, before six more games Friday and 11 games set for Saturday.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage