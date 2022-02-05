Eight big games on Saturday’s L-L League girls basketball slate, with plenty of intriguing results, including yet another twist and turn in the Section 2 race. Here’s the roundup, with some notables mixed in there for good measure …

SECTION 2

Conestoga Valley 40, Ephrata 35 — The Mountaineers’ reign in the driver’s seat atop the section standings is over. Taylor Hehnly scored 12 points, and the Buckskins tossed a monkey wrench into the section proceedings by knocking host Ephrata out of solo first place and into a tie for the top spot when Lebanon KO’d Warwick. CV, which snapped a 4-game losing skid, trailed 23-22 at the half, and the Mounts had a 31-28 lead through three quarters. But the Bucks closed the game on a 15-4 blitz and stunned Ephrata. Jasmine Griffin scored 14 points for the Mounts, who had their 6-game winning streak snapped. Griffin, a junior, is up to 923 career points for Ephrata.

Lebanon 45, Warwick 41 — The Cedars, who spent a good chunk of this winter alone atop the Section 2 chase, got back into a first-place tie compliments of a win over the Warriors, plus CV’s victory over Ephrata. Saturday, Kailah Correa (11 points), Madison Bishop (11 points) and Liliana Harrison (10 points) paced the host Cedars in the scoring department, and Lebanon built a 32-24 lead through three quarters and held off the hard-charging Warriors. Olivia Shertzer poured in a career-high 25 points for Warwick, which had its 2-game winning streak snapped. Lebanon swept its season series vs. the Warriors after surviving Warwick in OT back on Jan. 4.

Section 2 scenario: On Tuesday, Lebanon is at Conestoga Valley and Ephrata is at Elizabethtown, in a battle of last year’s co-champs. If Lebanon and Ephrata both win or both lose, they’d share the section title, and the league playoff seed would be determined via tiebreaker criteria.

SECTION 3

Lampeter-Strasburg 42, Cocalico 17 — Still tied for the top spot. Ella Horst (season-high 11 points), Maggie Visniski (10 points) and Katie Ranck (10 points) paced a balanced offensive attack, and the host Pioneers opened the game on an 11-2 clip, built a 17-5 halftime lead, and then outscored the Eagles 13-3 down the stretch to remain in a flat-footed tie for first place in Section 3 with Manheim Central. Kiersten Shipton hit three 3’s and scored 11 points for Cocalico.

Manheim Central 45, Solanco 25 — The host Barons took care of business on their end, using a 24-12 second-half spurt to silence the Golden Mules and remain tied atop the Section 3 derby with L-S. Maddie Knier (14 points) and Abbie Reed (12 points) showed the way offensively for Central, which won its fourth straight game, while Olivia Lasko bucketed 11 points for Solanco. Knier, a junior, is up to 1,192 career points for the Barons.

Section 3 scenario: On Tuesday, Manheim Central is at Cocalico and L-S is at Garden Spot. If the Barons and the Pioneers both win or both lose, they’d share the section championship, and the league playoff seed would be determined via tiebreaker criteria.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATISTICS, SCHEDULES

NONLEAGUE

Loyalsock 41, Lancaster Catholic 34 — Longtime District 4 Class 3A linchpin Loyalsock gassed up the bus and made the trek from Williamsport to Lancaster, and KO’d the L-L League Section 4 champs. The Crusaders trailed just 29-28 heading into the fourth quarter, but Loyalsock got the last run, outscoring Catholic 12-6 down the stretch to win it. Mary Bolesky scored 9 points for the Crusaders, who saw their 9-game winning streak come to a halt.

McCaskey 64, Lancaster Mennonite 46 — Welcome home, Teasia Pena. The former Red Tornado standout and 1,000-point scorer during her prep days brought her Blazers’ outfit back to her old stomping grounds, and had a 25-18 halftime lead. But McCaskey answered with a 26-8 third-quarter haymaker, and had a 20-point fourth-quarter barrage to rally past Mennonite. Anisha Sepulveda (20 points) and Mariah Ruth (12 points) led the Tornado’s charge, as McCaskey snapped an 11-game slide. Jayla Rivera ripped three 3’s and pumped in 26 points for the Blazers.

Annville-Cleona 32, Kutztown 22 — The host Dutchmen made it four wins in a row, and continued to make a strong push for a D3-3A playoff bid after clipping the Cougars. Ava Hoover scored 12 points, and A-C overcame a 1-point first quarter with an 11-2 spree for a 12-6 halftime lead.

Also Saturday, Penn Manor snapped a 47-year drought, clinching the Section 1 championship outright with a big win at Manheim Township. Here's the game story, plus a photo gallery ...

DISTRICT 3 GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RATINGS

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage