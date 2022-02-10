Two games. Two spots in the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball quarterfinals up for grabs. And a couple of really solid matchups that weren’t settled until the fourth quarter.

The league’s play-in games were contested Thursday night at Warwick, with Section 2 co-champ Ephrata and Section 3 co-champ Lampeter-Strasburg picking up hard-fought victories.

The Mountaineers broke away late from Section 4 runner-up Elco for a 46-38 win in Thursday’s opener. In the nightcap, the Pioneers picked it up defensively in the second half and knocked off Section 5 runner-up Pequea Valley by a 46-36 count.

“To win and advance in the playoffs, that’s all that matters,” L-S coach Tony Fink said. “We get to play again on Saturday, and I’m really happy for our kids.”

L-S 46, Pequea Valley 36: Jenna Daveler scored 12 points, Maggie Visniski had 10 points and 12 rebounds, and the Pioneers (14-7 overall) rode a hot second-half defensive effort to subdue the Braves.

The difference: Pequea Valley turned the ball over an agonizing 11 times in the third quarter, when L-S went 8-2 for a 33-25 lead. The Braves didn’t score in the third until under a minute to go in the quarter.

“We knew they could shoot the ball well, so we wanted to close out on them and a not let them get open looks,” Daveler said. “(At halftime) we realized that we could do better than how we were playing, and that we needed to step it up and play our game.”

L-S was splendidly defensively in the third quarter, and forced Pequea Valley into 26 turnovers in all.

The Braves (12-11) got a 3-pointer from Katie Stoltzfus and an and-1 layup from Shania Stoltzfus to cut the Pioneers’ lead to 33-30 a minute and a half into the fourth.

But L-S ripped off a quick 8-0 burst to slam the door; Daveler and Kiersten Hostetter bottomed out dagger treys, and Daveler’s steal and layup gave the Pioneers a cozy 41-30 edge with 3:55 to go.

“We just couldn’t get into a rhythm,” Pequea Valley coach Jason McDonald said about the Braves’ third-quarter funk. “We knew (L-S) was going to attack the glass and we knew they were going to shoot 3’s. We wanted to pack the lane in, contest shots and get out and run.”

Katie Stoltzfus drilled five 3-pointers and scored 15 points for Pequea Valley, which appears locked in for the No. 3 seed in the upcoming D3-3A playoffs.

L-S is at Section 1 champ Penn Manor on Saturday at 7 p.m. for a quarterfinal clash. The Comets beat the Pioneers in a nonleague game back on Dec. 11. The rematch is for a spot in the league semifinals.

Ephrata 46, Elco 38: The Raiders were within two points with 4:32 to play, but the Mountaineers (14-9) iced the game at the foul line, going 11-for-13 from the stripe in the fourth quarter to fend off Elco.

Jasmine Griffin was Ephrata’s hero. The junior floor general poured in 27 points, including 7-of-9 at the foul line down the stretch. She also beat the second-quarter buzzer with a layup for a 25-18 halftime lead, and she beat the third-quarter horn with another driving bucket for a 35-29 lead.

Both teams were in win-and-advance mode Thursday; with the loss, Elco saw its season come to a close at 10-13 overall, as the Raiders will not make the District 3 Class 4A bracket.

Ephrata, which is on the outside looking in at a 6A invite, salvaged its season and will play Saturday at 7 p.m. at Section 3 co-champ Manheim Central in the quarterfinals.

“It’s really nice to win a playoff game,” said Griffin, who is up to 986 career points. “Anything can happen in the playoffs, and we’re going to give everyone our best shot.”

Kailey Eckhart scored 17 points for Elco. The senior finished her career with 964 points for the Raiders.

