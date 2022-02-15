Welcome to the club, Ms. Griffin.

Ephrata junior Jasmine Griffin on Tuesday became the latest L-L League girls basketball player to join the 1,000-point club.

It came in a league semifinal game vs. Penn Manor at Hempfield, when with 2:57 to go in the second quarter, Griffin dropped in a driving layup to hit the magical point number.

1,000 career points for Ephrata junior Jasmine Griffin - driving layup at 2:57 of second quarter vs. Penn Manor #PaGirlsHoops #LLsports @LadyMountsBball pic.twitter.com/fNDTisNZ3N — Jeff Reinhart LNP (@JeffReinhart77) February 16, 2022

She's the third L-L League player to hit 1,000 points this season, joining two other juniors, Manheim Central's Maddie Knier and Lancaster Country Day's Genesis Meadows.

Griffin is the 10th player in Ephrata's girls history to hit 1,000 career points.

