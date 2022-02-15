Ephrata vs. Lancaster Mennonite - Lancaster Catholic Holiday Tournament

Ephrata's Jasmine Griffin (14) goes to the hoop in front of Lancaster Mennonite's Addie King (10) during first half action of the Lancaster Catholic Holiday Tournament Wednesday Dec. 29, 2021.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Welcome to the club, Ms. Griffin.

Ephrata junior Jasmine Griffin on Tuesday became the latest L-L League girls basketball player to join the 1,000-point club.

It came in a league semifinal game vs. Penn Manor at Hempfield, when with 2:57 to go in the second quarter, Griffin dropped in a driving layup to hit the magical point number.

She's the third L-L League player to hit 1,000 points this season, joining two other juniors, Manheim Central's Maddie Knier and Lancaster Country Day's Genesis Meadows.

Griffin is the 10th player in Ephrata's girls history to hit 1,000 career points.

