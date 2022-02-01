A pretty slow night on the court in L-L League girls basketball circles on Monday, with just four games — three of the nonleague variety. Here’s the roundup, plus some notes …

SECTION 5

Pequea Valley 69, Lancaster Mennonite 36 — The host Braves bolted to a 37-18 halftime lead — thanks in large part to a 23-point second-quarter outburst — and Shania Stoltzfus (15 points), Katie Stoltzfus (12 points on four 3-pointers) and Sarah Arment (10 points) hit for double-figures in the scorebook for PV, which kept a tight grip on solo second place in the section chase. Tiana Delgado popped in 12 points for the Blazers.

NONLEAGUE

Ephrata 47, Conrad Weiser 19 — The Section 2-leading Mountaineers raced out to a 30-13 lead, and then used a 12-0 third-quarter blitz to subdue the Scouts and pick up their fifth straight win. Jasmine Griffin keyed host Ephrata with 18 points. Griffin, a junior, is up to 897 career points for the Mounts.

Upper Perkiomen 52, Octorara 17 — The Braves gassed up the bus and headed to Pennsburg in Montgomery County to take on Upper Perk, and the hosts opened the game on a 25-5 run, grabbed a 32-8 lead at the half, and KO’d Octorara. Anna Castillo scored 5 points for the Braves.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STATISTICS, SCHEDULES, STANDINGS

Also Monday, in an intriguing matchup between a pair of District 3 heavyweights, Lancaster Catholic headed to Lititz to take on Linden Hall. The Crusaders won it. Here’s the game story, plus a photo gallery …

TUESDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest at Penn Manor, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

SECTION 2

Conestoga Valley at Warwick, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 3

Cocalico at Solanco, 7:30 p.m.

Garden Spot at Manheim Central, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 4

Elco at Northern Lebanon, 7 p.m.

SECTION 5

Columbia at October, 7:30 p.m.

Annville-Cleona at Lancaster Mennonite, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Harrisburg Christian at Lancaster Country Day, 5 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.

* Section 1 co-leaders Penn Manor and Hempfield both face key tests Tuesday; the Comets host Cedar Crest while the Black Knights travel to Neffsville to take on uber rival Manheim Township; the Blue Streaks are still mathematically alive in the race, and can make a mess of things with a W tonight. … Most intriguing nonleague game of the night: Section 3 co-leader L-S is at Section 2 outright leader Ephrata in a potential L-L League playoff meeting of sorts. … Elco at Northern Lebanon will go a long way in determining the Section 4 runner-up — and the L-L League playoff spot that comes with it. The Raiders are in the driver’s seat, and can slam the door with a victory.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage