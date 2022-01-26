Big games galore Tuesday night in L-L League girls basketball action, including a couple of first-place showdowns. Here’s the roundup, with plenty of notables, including facelifts aplenty in the section races …

SECTION 1

Manheim Township 66, McCaskey 41 — The Blue Streaks jumped out to an 18-5 lead and were ahead 34-18 at the half, and Ava Byrne bucketed a career-high 29 points as Township kept pace in the Section 1 race — and D3-6A playoff push. Sarah Kraus (14 points) and Gianna Smith (10 points) pitched in for the Streaks, while Heaven DuBois and Keymara Myers scored 7 points apiece for the host Red Tornado.

SECTION 2

Ephrata 61, Lebanon 51 — All tied up. The host Mountaineers raced out to a 21-9 lead and held off the hard-charging Cedars to force a first-place tie with Lebanon atop the Section 2 charts. Jasmine Griffin pumped in 26 points and Brynn Adams chipped in with 12 points for Ephrata, which had a 44-22 lead through three quarters, then held on after Lebanon’s 29-point fourth-quarter barrage. Kailah Correa (24 points, four 3-pointers) and Aaliyah Ferrer (11 points, three 3’s) led the Cedars, who had a 2-game lead last week, but dipped into a tie with the Mounts, who are the back-to-back reigning section champs.

Elizabethtown 36, Warwick 26 — Make that three wins in a row for the host Bears, who are making a late playoff push. E-town opened the game on a 13-3 clip, then made its 20-12 halftime lead stand up. Kallee Locker scored a career-high 13 points for the Bears, while Olivia Shertzer popped in six points for the Warriors, who dipped to 1-7 in their last eight outings.

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVER

Cedar Crest 54, Conestoga Valley 31 — The host Falcons fell behind 10-3 early on, but outscored the Buckskins 35-14 over the middle two quarters to get a manageable working lead and KO CV to remain in the thick of the Section 1 and D3-6A chases. Sarah Batra (15 points) and Mallory Deiderick (12 points) showed the way for Cedar Crest, while Taylor Hehnly (12 points on four 3’s) paced the Bucks.

SECTION 3

Garden Spot 45, Solanco 36 — The host Spartans needed a bounce-back effort, and they got it against the Golden Mules. One night after dropping a 31-point decision at Lebanon, Taylor Soehner netted 14 points, and Garden Spot remained in the thick of the section chase after closing the game on a 13-8 clip to hold off Solanco. Olivia Lasko scored 11 points for the Mules.

SECTION 4

Lancaster Catholic 68, Northern Lebanon 36 — The Vikings and the Crusaders renewed their rivalry in Lancaster, and Catholic cruised to a 35-16 lead at the break and never looked back. Mary Bolesky (17 points, five 3’s) and Madelynn Card (season-high 15 points) paced the section-champ Crusaders in the scoring department, while Ashlyn Messinger scored 14 points for Northern Lebanon, which is duking it out with Elco for second place — and a league playoff bid — in the section race.

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVER

Cocalico 39, Donegal 21 — Teagan Sahm scored 15 points, and the host Eagles nabbed a 19-11 halftime lead, then outscored the Indians 11-6 in the third quarter to open up some more breathing room. Victoria Burton scored 12 points for Donegal, which suffered its fifth straight setback.

SECTION 5

Columbia 61, Annville-Cleona 30 — Make that a 17-0 start for the rampaging Crimson Tide, who went 23-7 in the second quarter and 12-3 in the fourth quarter to subdue the host Dutchmen and remain perfect — and alone atop the Section 5 heap. Brooke Droege (23 points, five 3’s), Brie Droege (19 points) and MacKenzie Burke (11 points, three 3’s) paced Columbia, while Josie Clay popped in 9 points for A-C.

Pequea Valley 56, Lancaster Country Day 52 — Sarah Arment crushed it for a career-high 29 points, the Braves bolted to early 18-0 and 23-10 leads, and Pequea Valley gained another game over the host Cougars for second place in the Section 5 hunt. Country Day outscored the Braves 28-15 over the middle two quarters to get back into it, and actually came all the way back to grab a second-half lead. But Pequea Valley outscored the Cougars 18-14 in the fourth quarter to win it to remain alone in second place, still chasing front-running Columbia. Kiana Wakefield (season-high 16 points, three 3’s), Genesis Meadows (14 points) and Piper Graham (10 points) paced Country Day in the scoring column.

NONLEAGUE

Christian School of York 64, Octorara 27 — Host CSY went 13-3 in the second quarter, opened up some breathing room with a 24-11 third-quarter spree, and then outscored the Braves 11-0 in the fourth quarter to win it — one night after Octorara celebrated a victory over West Nottingham Academy. Ja’syah James bucketed 15 points for the Braves.

Wyomissing 41, Elco 28 — The Spartans raced out to a 20-14 halftime lead and expanded their cushion with a 12-7 third-quarter clip against the host Raiders. Kailey Eckhart bucketed 16 points for Elco.

Also Tuesday, Lampeter-Strasburg stunned Manheim Central on Maggie Visniski’s buzzer-beater — which also forced a tie atop the Section 3 chase. Here’s the game story, plus video of Visniski’s clutch bucket …

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

Penn Manor at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

SECTION 2

Ephrata at Conestoga Valley, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Lititz Christian at Lancaster Country Day, 6 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.

York Suburban at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

