To a man, Ephrata knew it’d been a tough year to this point as the Mountaineers entered Wednesday night game against Conestoga Valley winless in Section Two of Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball.

Making the challenge more daunting was trying to shake off a one-sided loss at Lebanon on Tuesday.

Yet, Ephrata responded, and that winless streak abruptly ended as senior Mason Hagen dropped 18 points and sophomore Trent Wolf added 16 to lead the way in a 53-42 win overt the Buckskins.

“Our seniors have been awesome and to respond after how last night went,” Mounts coach Scott Gaffey said after his team improved to 1-7 in the league and 6-11 overall. “We played with energy tonight against a team that’s better than their record. All of our seniors made big plays.”

According to Hagen, the third quarter had been a stumbling block for Ephrata and Conestoga Valley (2-6, 7-9) pulled within 36-33 with 3:40 left in the period on a Cameron Swinton layup.

However, Wolf grabbed an offensive rebound and drilled two free throws. After a stop at the other end, another offensive rebound by Wolf led to another layup, helping Ephrata to a 40-33 lead after three.

“All year we have been in games until the third quarter,” said Hagen. “I’d say when we were up eight at the end of the third and the student section was getting loud, we were finally playing defense in the third and that’s when I thought we’ve reached a turning point.”

Early in the fourth, Mason Campbell (11 points) hit a layup and a jumper and a short while later, two more Wolf foul shots made it 46-35.

DeMajh Salisbery answered for the Bucks with 5:07 to play, the last of his team-high 15 points, but 20 seconds later Hagen’s drive to the basket kept the lead at 11.

Conestoga Valley had a shot to close the gap, following a turnover, but missed free throws led to Wolf calmly draining a 3-point dagger with 1:50 to play.

“Right when I saw it come out of my hands, I was like, ‘That’s in.’ That’s when I felt pretty secure about the win,” said Wolf, who also had nine rebounds. “We played good defense and had good possessions throughout the rest of the game. It was a great win.

“The third quarter we shut them down. We normally come out flat in the third quarter, we came out strong.”

After Salisbery torched the Mounts for 11 points with three 3-pointers in the second quarter, Brody Martin was assigned the task of guarding the Bucks' sniper in the second half and helped hold him to four points after the break.

“Brody Martin is a heck of a defender,” Hagen said. “We put him on Salisbery and said, you have got to face guard him because we respect how good he is. I think Brody did a heck of a job.”

“We’ve had the lead at halftime before in our games and haven’t been able to finish. Our guys deserve a ton of credit,” added Gaffey.

Still, that doesn’t mean the coach felt comfortable at any time, especially with the way the Bucks can hit 3-pointers.

“Their whole team can,” he said. “We had to be strong with the ball, make our foul shots and execute on our sets. That’s a huge step for our program in the right direction.”