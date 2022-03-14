LEWISTOWN — Sophia Ansel exited the locker room after a game for the final time this season, wiped her eyes and slung her backpack over her shoulders. But the finality of it all hadn’t hit her just yet.

“It’s been incredible and so much fun,” Mount Calvary Christian’s senior said. “To get this far and get to do all of this was incredible. It hasn’t really sunken in, but the whole thing has been incredible. I’m going to be sad, but this has been so much fun along the way. It’s been a real blessing.”

Ansel and her close-knit Chargers’ teammates saw their record-breaking basketball season come to a crashing halt Monday night in the second round of the PIAA Class 1A playoffs. Williamsburg, the District 6 runner-up, sent the District 3 champs packing with a convincing 70-37 victory at Mifflin County High School.

Mount Calvary closed it out 20-10 overall, and had its best season in program history. The Chargers won the CCAC crown before capturing their first D3 championship, and Mount Calvary won a state-playoff game for the first time — beating Shade in the first round last week — before being tripped up by a hot-shooting, turnover-inducing Williamsburg crew here Monday.

“Winning the district championship by one point, that was pretty insane,” Mount Calvary senior Elena Hatfield said. “All the bus rides, and singing on the bus. It’s been so much fun being a part of this team. I can’t even wrap my head around it yet. I’m just really proud. It was great to be a part of this team and go this far and break some school records. The whole thing has been incredible.”

Mount Calvary ran into a motivated Williamsburg squad that played a pretty incredible game on both ends of the floor. Monday’s game came down to these two numbers: Twenty-two and eight. The Blue Pirates forced the Chargers into 22 maddening turnovers — 13 in the first half, when Williamsburg breezed to a 34-18 lead after a 22-5 first-quarter spree. And the Blue Pirates, who had just one first-half turnover, drilled eight 3-pointers in the game, and seemingly every one of them was of the back-breaking variety.

Ayla Hileman’s trey capped Williamsburg’s 15-2 game-opening spree, putting Mount Calvary in a pretty big hole right out of the chute. Jade Carper knocked down back-to-back second-quarter triples, the latter stretching the Blue Pirates’ cushion to 31-9 with 3:48 to go in the half. And Hileman’s corner 3-ball gave Williamsburg a safe and sound 45-20 lead with 3:10 to go in the third.

Williamsburg, which fell to Portage in the D6 finale, triggered the 30-point mercy rule on Jayla Woodruff’s 3-pointer with 1:45 to go in the third, and Woodruff and Hileman tacked on late treys to help seal the Blue Pirates’ win. Williamsburg jumped Mount Calvary early with a mesmerizing 2-2-1 full-court trap, feasting on seven first-quarter turnovers to get a cozy working lead.

“It seemed like they hit every shot early on, and we didn’t protect the ball very well,” Mount Calvary coach Phil Ferrari noted. “And they were all over us with their pressure. That wasn’t how we wanted to start. But I was proud of the effort and how we battled back. It’s not the way we wanted to end the season, but we knew they were going to be a tough matchup.”

Carper popped in a team-high 22 points, Hileman added 17 points and Woodruff chipped in with 15 points for Williamsburg, which will take on District 1 champ Faith Christian in a Class 1A state quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Ansel poured in 22 points and Ruth Hynum pulled down six rebounds for Mount Calvary.

“It’s been a crazy ride for us,” Ferrari said. “We’ve been on an incredible ride here in the playoffs, and this is something we’ll always remember.”

