After a dozen years on the bench, 140-plus victories and a Lancaster-Lebanon League championship-game trip while coaching her alma mater, there is a big change coming at the top of Elco’s girls basketball program.

Longtime coach — and former Raiders’ standout player — Ashli Shay is stepping down as Elco’s skipper after 12 seasons and multiple playoff trips while guiding the program she once dominated for on the court before graduating in 2001.

Shay informed her team in the locker room after Thursday’s L-L League play-in setback against Ephrata at Warwick that she was stepping down. She made it official Friday morning, tendering her resignation to Elco athletic director Doug Bohannon, who confirmed Shay is indeed stepping down via a press release.

Shay's final line: 143 victories, 136 setbacks, a 10-13 run this winter in her final season on Elco’s bench, plus dozens of all-star players under her tutelage and plenty of memories along the way in Myerstown.

Shay confirmed that she was resigning her post to LNP late Thursday. She steps down as one of the most well-respected coaches around the L-L League and District Three, and Shay will forever be one of the faces of girls basketball in Lebanon County — and beyond.

"Ashli did an excellent job with our program and was very well liked by the girls that played in her program," Bohannon said in a release."She is a wonderful person with a great personality and she will be dearly missed in our athletic program at Elco."

Shay, then Ashli Schwab, scored 2,169 career points in a Raiders’ uniform — No. 6 in L-L League history — before going on to play in college for Penn State. Later, Shay came back home, taking a teaching job at Elco while taking over the girls basketball program before the start of the 2010-11 campaign.

One of her most memorable seasons on the bench came in 2018-19, when Shay guided Elco through the play-in round, and all the way to the L-L League title game, slaying a pair of section championship teams along the way.

