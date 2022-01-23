There were eight games on Saturday’s L-L League girls basketball slate. Here’s the roundup, plus some notes …

SECTION 5

Annville-Cleona 33, Lancaster Mennonite 24 — The Dutchmen opened the game with a 20-4 blitz to get a nice working lead, and then held off the hard-charging Blazers to get back to even in the section chase. Ava Hoover popped in 12 points for A-C, while Jayla Rivera scored 16 points for host Mennonite, which scored 16 fourth-quarter points to make the Dutchmen sweat it out.

NONLEAGUE

Elizabethtown 32, Palmyra 26 — Make that an even 100 career coaching victories for Bears’ skipper John Myers, as E-town went 11-3 in the third quarter to break open a close game for its second win in a row, after a 6-game losing skid. Ainsley Raybold paced the Bears’ balanced attack with 9 points.

Lancaster Country Day 50, Lancaster County Christian 23 — Coming off a 1-2 stretch, with two setbacks against Section 5 leader Columbia, the Cougars needed a get-back-on-track performance on Saturday. And they got it. Genesis Meadows (22 points, four 3’s) and Piper Graham (10 points) showed the way in the scoring column, and Country Day used a blitzkrieg 22-2 second-quarter run for a 31-10 halftime cushion and dropped host LCC, the third-ranked team in the D3-1A power ratings. The Cougars blew the game wide open with a 14-5 third-quarter clip, and now they can turn their attention to getting back with the lead pack in Section 5, after Pequea Valley leapfrogged Country Day into second place. Amber Millen scored 13 points for LCC. FYI: Meadows, a junior, is up to 861 career points for the Cougars.

Conestoga Valley 57, Donegal 28 — The host Buckskins opened the game on a 22-7 run, and then outscored the Indians 12-2 in the third quarter and never looked back for the victory. Taylor Hehnly (13 points) and Rhiannon Henry (10 points) paced CV, while Sophia Floyd scored 8 points for Donegal, which has played a league-high 18 games; just four games left in the regular season for the Indians.

Manheim Central 37, Spring Grove 33 — One night after a tough L-L League crossover loss at Lancaster Catholic, the Barons went on the road to face a tricky Rockets’ team, and Central closed the game on an 11-4 spurt to win it. The Barons also welcomed back Maddie Knier, who missed the Catholic game with a bum ankle. She scored 12 points, and Rachel Nolt nailed three 3’s and paced Central with 15 points. FYI: Knier, a junior and the league’s leading scorer, is up to 1,062 career points.

Kennard-Dale 29, Octorara 16 — The Rams outscored the host Braves 19-4 over the middle two quarters, including a 10-2 second-quarter clip for a 15-6 halftime lead. Ja’syah James popped in 7 points for Octorara.

West York 55, Penn Manor 51 — The Comets gassed up the bus and headed over to York County, and they had a 29-19 lead at the half but couldn’t hold off the hard-charging host Bulldogs, who used a 17-6 third-quarter spree to grab the lead and hold off Penn Manor. Lily Sugra, who scored 36 points in a win over Lebanon on Friday, popped in 20 points and Morgan Miller chipped in with 14 points for the Comets, raising her career total to 833 points for Penn Manor’s senior sniper. Sugra, also a senior, is at 712 career points for the Comets, who have a key game Wednesday at Section 1 leader Hempfield.

Also Saturday, in a fantastic nonleague matchup featuring two of the top-ranked teams around District 3, Columbia topped rival Eastern York in the Battle of the Bridge. Here’s the game story …

