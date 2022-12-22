A busy night of L-L League girls basketball action on Wednesday, with 11 games on the docket. Here’s the roundup, plus some news and notables …

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest 49, Penn Manor 20 — The red-hot host Falcons made it five wins in a row, jumping out to a 29-14 halftime edge, and then putting the game on ice with a 12-2 third-quarter blitz to subdue the Comets and remain in a first-place tie with Lebanon. Kaila Francis continued her hot start in her freshman campaign with 20 points for Cedar Crest, while Alayzha Twyman scored 8 points for Penn Manor, which was coming off its first win this season on Monday vs. Elizabethtown.

SECTION 2

Warwick 41, Solanco 33 — The host Warriors snapped a 2-game slide, making an 18-11 halftime lead stand up for a victory in their section opener vs. the Golden Mules. Natalie Wenger scored 12 points to lead Warwick, while Jenna Ehlers (12 points) and Sarah Landis (10 points) paced Solanco, which dropped its third straight after a 2-1 getaway.

Elizabethtown 49, Garden Spot 26 — The host Bears snapped a 5-game slide behind Chloe Wilkinson (18 points) and Taryn Hummer (10 points) as E-town outscored the Spartans 23-6 over the middle two quarters — including a 9-1 second-quarter spurt — on the way to a victory. Meredith Horst scored 8 points for Garden Spot, which suffered its fifth straight setback.

Manheim Central 48, Conestoga Valley 25 — The Barons opened the game on a 25-9 blitz, and Maddie Knier continued her hot start with 23 points as Central remained in a first-place tie in the loss column with Ephrata and Warwick. Rhiannon Henry scored 10 points for the host Buckskins. FYI: Knier hits the holiday break at 1,540 career points for the Barons.

NONLEAGUE

Ephrata 61, Donegal 36 — The Mountaineers barreled to a 43-18 halftime lead, and then tacked on 17 more third-quarter points to break the game wide open and remain undefeated. Indiana Wesleyan commit Jasmine Griffin continued her tear with 23 points and three 3-pointers, and Cara Tiesi bottomed out five treys and popped in 19 points for Ephrata. Kara Heidlauf scored 11 points for the host Indians, who have dropped three in a row after a 2-game winning streak. FYI: Griffin, who has scored 20 or more points in all five of Ephrata’s games so far this season, is up to 1,147 career points for the Mounts.

Columbia 53, Trinity 48 — In a battle of longtime D3 heavyweights in Camp Hill, Brie Droege pumped in 31 points, Kailee Soto chipped in with 10 points, and the short-handed Crimson Tide outscored the host Shamrocks 18-11 in the fourth quarter to win it and remain undefeated. Brooke Droege missed the game for Columbia, which trailed 37-35 heading into the fourth quarter.

Pequea Valley 58, Biglerville 47 — Coming off a setback against Columbia in a Section 5 showdown, the host Braves were jonesing for a bounce-back victory. And they got it. Janae Patterson (15 points), Breanne Beiler (12 points) and Sarah Arment (10 points) paced a balanced attack in the scoring department, and PV built a 36-29 halftime lead and then opened up some breathing room with a 12-6 third-quarter charge against the Canners.

Northern Lebanon 37, Williams Valley 20 — Two days after suffering their first loss this season, the host Vikings used a 16-4 third-quarter run to break the game open, and Kasey Weimer led the way with 11 points for NL.

Eastern York 58, Lampeter-Strasburg 46 — The host Pioneers saw their 3-game winning streak come to a close when the Golden Knights raced out to a 30-17 halftime edge, and then held off L-S, which had a 23-point fourth-quarter barrage to make EY earn it late. Katie Ranck poured in 24 points for the Pioneers.

In an old-school Section 1 rivalry game on Wednesday, Manheim Township KO’d Hempfield. Here’s the story …

And in another Section 1 first-place showdown on Wednesday, Lebanon remained unscathed, snapping McCaskey’s 7-game winning streak in the process. Here’s the story …

THURSDAY’S GAMES

NONLEAGUE

Ephrata at Cocalico, 6:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Cedar Crest at Palmyra, 7 p.m.

Warwick at Red Lion, 7:15 p.m.

Elco at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.

* Winter weather on the way Thursday and Friday, so we’ll monitor the matchups for any potential postponements. Stay tuned. There are only two games on Friday’s slate: Donegal at Solanco and L-S at York Suburban.

