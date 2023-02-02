Just two games on Wednesday’s L-L League girls basketball slate. But the two teams that picked up victories absolutely, positively needed them. Here’s the roundup, plus some notes …

NONLEAGUE

Elco 38, Conrad Weiser 35 — With the clock quickly ticking down on their playoff chances, the host Raiders need a victory over the Scouts to remain in line for a D3-4A postseason invite. Elco got the clutch dub, and saved its season for another day. Sam Nelson paced a balanced attack with 10 points, the Raiders used an 11-2 second-quarter clip for a 21-12 halftime lead, and then fended off Weiser in the second half to win it. Elco vaulted over Fleetwood, from No. 12 to No. 11 in the 4A power ratings. The top 10 finishers get a bid, so the Raiders still have some work to do to get to the coveted 10-line, which is currently occupied by Bermudian Springs. Elco (9-11) finishes up Friday at Cocalico and then next Thursday at home vs. Donegal. Bermudian Springs (11-9) is at Class 5A No. 1 Greencastle-Antrim on Thursday before finishing up Friday at Fairfield. With six days between games, Elco will likely have to sweat it out until the bitter end while the 4A power ratings get a facelift. Stay tuned.

Also Wednesday, Hempfield kept its D3-6A playoff chances alive with a must-have Section 1 win over rival McCaskey. Here’s the story, plus a photo gallery from Black Knights vs. Red Tornado …

THURSDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

Manheim Township at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Lebanon at Penn Manor, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 4

Lancaster Country Day at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Linden Hall, 7 p.m.

Annville-Cleona at Octorara, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Lampeter-Strasburg at Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.

Oley Valley at Pequea Valley 7:30 p.m.

NOTABLES: The Manheim Township at Cedar Crest showdown should/could decide second place — and the L-L League playoff bid — in Section 1. The Falcons currently sit there, but the Blue Streaks tie it up with a win — and Township would likely have the tiebreaker should it come down to those criteria for the No. 2 slot and the playoff invite. … Lebanon goes for a perfect 10-0 Section 1 ride — and angles for a 19-0 start — at Penn Manor. … Country Day at Mennonite is a potential D3-2A semifinal showdown. The Cougars recently dipped from No. 1 to No. 2 in those power ratings; the Blazers are trying to secure the 4-line as the last team in, and could potentially meet Country Day in the Final Four if the Cougars can climb back up to the 1-line. … Columbia clinches no worse than a tie for the Section 4 championship with a win at winless Linden Hall. … Annville-Cleona is a long-shot for second place in Section 4, but definitely needs a win at Octorara to remain in contention, along with Pequea Valley. … L-S at Ephrata features a pair of second-place teams in their respective section races, as both teams look to remain in the D3 playoff chase — the Pioneers in 5A and Ephrata in 6A; the Mountaineers are currently on the 12-line, as the last team in. … Oley Valley at Pequea Valley features a pair of D3-3A combatants. The Braves are safely in on the 3-line; the Lynx are on the outside looking in at No. 9, with two teams to jump to make the 6-team bracket.

