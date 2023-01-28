There were a half dozen L-L League girls basketball games on Friday’s schedule. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

SECTION 1

Hempfield 55, Penn Manor 26 — The Black Knights snapped a 2-game slide as Sophia Ott (18 points) and Lauren Moffatt (13 points) jump-started the offense, and Hempfield bolted to a 26-10 halftime lead and never looked back. Izzy Kligge scored 6 points for the host Comets, who dropped their third straight game.

SECTION 3

Elco 40, Northern Lebanon 37 — One night after falling to Section 4 leader Columbia in a nonleague clash, the Raiders were back on the court against their crosstown rivals, in a key game for both teams in the D3-4A power ratings. Elco picked up the hard-fought victory to remain in the thick of the D3 chase. Sam Nelson scored 11 points to pace a balanced attack, and the Raiders outscored the host Vikings 14-9 in the fourth quarter to eke out a win. NL fell behind 10-3 early on, but went 16-7 in the second quarter for a 19-17 lead at the half. The Vikes had a 28-26 lead heading into the final quarter, but Elco finished fast. Olivia Shutter bucketed 20 points — including 10-for-11 at the foul line — for NL, which is at No. 9 in D3-4A. Elco is at No. 11, and would be the first team out in the 10-team bracket. But the Raiders didn’t lose any ground.

SECTION 4

Annville-Cleona 48, Lancaster Country Day 41 — The host Dutchmen needed a victory to keep pace with Pequea Valley for second place in the section hunt, and A-C picked up a hard-fought W to do just that. Ava Hoover scored 14 points, host A-C used a 12-3 second-quarter spree for a 24-20 halftime lead, and the Dutchmen (6-2 league) remained with Pequea Valley (7-2 league) at two losses section apiece and battling it out for second place behind front-running Columbia. Genesis Meadows (19 points) and Emma Trout (season-high 11 points, three 3-pointers) paced the Cougars, who slipped another game off the pace in the section race and dropped their second straight game after a 3-game winning streak. But Country Day still sits atop the D3-2A power ratings.

* Friday’s Linden Hall at Octorara Section 4 game was postponed. No makeup date to pass along just yet.

NONLEAGUE

Lancaster Mennonite 49, Halifax 39 — The Blazers need all the wins they can muster to remain in the D3-2A playoff picture, and they picked up an impressive road dub on Friday. Jayla Rivera hit four 3-pointers and poured in 30 points, and Mennonite outscored the host Wildcats 34-22 over the middle two quarters to pick up the victory. Rivera is up to 879 career points, and needs 121 points over the Blazers’ final five regular-season games — 24.2 points a game — to reach 1,000 career points. She scored 30 or more points in a game for the third time this season vs. Halifax. Heading into the weekend, Mennonite is at No. 4 — and the last team in — in the D3-2A power ratings.

Also Friday, in a Section 1 showdown between crosstown rivals, Lebanon outlasted Cedar Crest in an epic 3-OT battle to capture the outright section championship and remain undefeated. Here’s the story, plus some videos …

Also Friday, Lancaster Catholic clinched no worse than a tie for the Section 3 title — the Crusaders’ sixth in a row and 26th overall — with a win over Lampeter-Strasburg. Here’s the story …

SATURDAY’S GAMES

NONLEAGUE

Susquehannock at Solanco, 1:30 p.m.

Exeter at Hempfield, 1:30 p.m.

