MYERSTOWN — Donegal made a strong bid to create a full-blown, multi-lane sprint to the finish line in Section Three of the Lancaster-Lebanon League here Friday.

Elco had an answer, held off the Indians 49-45, and now hold a two-game lead in the section with four league games left.

It wasn’t over until the Raiders’ Corey Attivo dug out a rebound of a missed free throw and scored in traffic with two seconds left.

“We’re careful how we word these things around here, but this was a critical game,’’ Elco coach Brad Conners said.

A Donegal (4-6, 9-9) win would have shrunk Elco’s lead to a single game in the section behind Octorara and Lancaster Catholic with two games left, Octorara having beaten Catholic in a game played before this game started Friday.

As it is, the Raiders (11-5, 7-3), coming off two straight losses, may look back on this as a turning point.

“I’m not going to pretend like the kids weren’t talking about Catholic and Octorara earlier,’’ Conners said. “I mentioned that before the game - let’s make sure we take care of our business.’’

That looked easily doable early, as the Raiders bogged Donegal down with a 2-3 zone defense and rumbled off to a 17-4 lead.

But Donegal sped the game up a bit after that, extending its defense, got a little more comfortable against the zone, made three second-quarter 3-pointers and, voila, won that quarter 17-4 to tie it at halftime.

“Our defense is the key to everything for us,’’ said Donegal coach Kevin Dolan, “including our offense.’’

It was fairly tight and tense the rest of the way. Elco ended the third quarter on a 10-4 run, the last of those an arching one-hander by sophomore Camden Marquette, to lead 38-31.

The Indians kept hanging. They got late threes from Joe Turbedsky and Khalil Masden to pull within 46-45.

“I didn’t like seeing (Masden) get so open there,’’ Conners said. “I think we can do better.’’

Otherwise, though, the Raiders didn’t fold. On their last possession, they went into the lane to senior forward Rheece Shuey, who got fouled.

He made the first, his 21st point, and missed the second. In the rebound scramble, Attivo and Elco’s Luke Williams got their hands on it, Attivo finally hauling it in and closing the deal.

Shuey was Elco’s only double-figure scorer. Masden and Noah Rohrer scored 14 each for the Indians who, as Dolan said, “played three great quarters. Three isn’t enough.’’

Elco goes to fabled Martz Hall to play Pottsville in a non-league game Saturday.

Back in Section Four Tuesday, Elco hosts Northern Lebanon and Donegal hosts Octorara.