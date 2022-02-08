Despite all the seniors on the floor, it was a sophomore who made two of the biggest plays for Elco in overtime at Lancaster Catholic.

Moments after forcing a Crusaders' turnover, which led to a 3-pointer for his team, Dallas George canned two free throws that put the Raiders ahead and senior Luke Williams wrapped it up with two of his own.

Because of it, Elco won its first outright Lancaster-Lebanon League section championship in 30 years with its 55-51 win at Catholic.

“I just wanted to do what I did all season,” George said. “Last time we played them, we won 52-50 and I hit two free throws to clinch it. I was just doing it again.”

The Raiders improved to 9-4 in Section Four and 13-8 overall in taking the school’s first crown since head coach Brad Conners was a sophomore player at Elco.

“Last night, we talked a little bit about a co-championship didn’t feel right. We wanted to win it outright,” Conners said. “They knew what was on the line, what was at stake. They wanted it and found a way.”

Seniors Rheece Shuey and Corey Attivo led the way with 15 and 14 points, respectively, for the Raiders.

Attivo scored the first five points of overtime with a pair of foul shots and a 3-pointer. However, Jack Engle converted a three-point play and followed with a 3-pointer, putting the Crusaders ahead 47-46 with two minutes to play.

Nahjier Aikens’ bucket gave Catholic a three-point lead, but a George layup cut it to 49-48.

George forced a double dribble with a minute left and 16 seconds later, Cole Thomas buried a trey and Elco led 51-49.

Although a Mason Moore layup tied the game for the Crusaders with 35 seconds left, George’s free throws put the Raiders up for good with 25 seconds remaining.

“He just finds a way to get his hands on the ball,” Conner said of George. “For him to do that, that ending was our season in a nutshell. That framed the entire season for us.”

“We all wanted it,” said George. “We wanted to give coach a section title, the first one in a long time, so it’s really exciting.”

Shuey had 12 of his points in the third quarter when Elco overcame a 25-18 halftime deficit to lead 36-34 after three.

“(Catholic) came out early, did what they needed to do,” said Conners. “But our kids, the grit this group has showed. That has been our focus all year. Let’s be gritty.

“We knew it was going to be close and I’ll be darned if that wasn’t the case.”

Lancaster Catholic (6-6, 6-13) had a solid first half, limiting Elco while using nine players and getting contributions from everyone.

In fact, seven players got on the scoresheet in the opening 16 minutes and Engle finished with a team-high 14.

Crusaders coach Joe Klazas said the Raiders’ size was a factor in the second half.

“We did a good job and executed things well,” he said of the first half. “We wanted to try to stretch the floor a little bit and did a great job with that. Most importantly, we defended really well.”