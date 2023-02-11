These Droege twins at Columbia are cold-blooded on a basketball court.

Brooke Droege’s buzzer-beater jumper gave the host Crimson Tide an 11-point lead through three quarters, and Brie Droege’s 3-pointer out of a timeout with 3:33 to go in regulation restored order, and she poured in 34 points in Columbia’s wildly entertaining 61-52 victory over Manheim Township in a Lancaster-Lebanon League quarterfinal on Saturday afternoon.

“We had to respond,” said Columbia coach Karl Kreiser, who saw a 13-point cushion shrink to a four-point lead in crunch time. “When things were looking bad, we responded each time. A key rebound. A key shot. Our kids really stepped up their games when they had to. That’s what good teams do.”

Columbia (20-3 overall) will take on Manheim Central (20-3) in a league semifinal on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Warwick.

It looked like the Tide was going to run away and hide, building a 13-point third-quarter lead on Brie Droege’s bucket. But Township tossed everything but the kitchen sink at Columbia, feasted on 12 second-half turnovers, and whittled the Tide’s lead all the way down to 52-48 on Sarah Kraus’ stick-back bucket with 3:52 to play.

But Brie Droege buried a top-of-the-key trey for a 55-48 lead, and her put-back hoop on Columbia’s next trip stretched the Tide’s lead to 57-48. Brooke Droege, who scored 18 points, iced it with a transition layup for an 11-point cushion with 29 seconds to play.

Cold. Blooded.

“We needed something there to give us a spark and get us back in the game,” Brie Droege said. “It didn’t really matter who shot it. We just needed someone to make a play. They went on a run and we needed to respond somehow. We had to hustle. We had to box out. And then it just sort of came to us. But we had to earn it back because we were struggling a bit.”

Columbia cruised to an early 15-8 lead on Brie Droege’s 3-pointer late in the first quarter. She had nine points by that point, and she scored seven more points in the second quarter, when the Tide, the Section 4 champion, stretched its lead to 30-18 on Kailee Soto’s trey. Ava Byrne sparked Township’s 6-0 clip with six second-quarter points, but Brie Droege’s trey capped a 10-0 spree, and the Tide was up 34-24 at the break.

Brie Droege scored nine third-quarter points, but that’s when the Streaks pounced. Hailey Berk and Byrne (17 points) had back-to-back transition layups, and Township (15-8) cut Columbia’s lead to 44-37. Brooke Droege’s buzzer-beater jumper gave the Tide a 48-37 lead heading into the fourth.

Kraus (13 points) hit a 3-pointer and Byrne scored off a steal and Township had it down to 48-41. Later, Byrne and Brooke Weaver had big buckets, and Kraus’ trey with 3:52 to go made it 52-48 and Columbia called a timeout. Out of that stoppage, Brie Droege knocked down that killer 3-pointer, and the Tide escaped the Section 1 runners-up.

“I thought we settled in after the first half, and our kids never quit. They kept playing,” Township coach Sean Burkhart said. “(Columbia) knew they were going to have to earn this thing. And they did. It seemed like every time they needed a bucket, they got it. But that’s what you get this time of year. Every team is here for a reason.”

