Some intriguing matchups — and results — around the L-L League girls basketball circuit on Wednesday, including one head-to-head section opener. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

NONLEAGUE

Cocalico 47, Exeter 31 — Teagan Sahm poured in 21 points, Kiersten Shipton drilled three 3-pointers and added 13 points, and the host Eagles opened the game on a 17-2 spree, led 25-12 at the break, and took care of Exeter for a 2-1 start.

Manheim Township 56, Conestoga Valley 40 — The Blue Streaks got their season started in fine fashion, adding on to a 26-17 halftime lead with a 20-point third-quarter spree for a victory over the host Buckskins. Nia Mountis ripped five 3-pointers and pumped in a career-high 22 points and Sarah Kraus added 10 points for Township, while Gabrielle Moore, Erin Figart and Ashley Cirilo scored 8 points apiece for host CV, which dipped to 0-4.

Donegal 45, Garden Spot 31 — Don’t look now, but the Indians are picking up some steam. Two days after rallying past Conestoga Valley for a double-OT victory, Donegal made it two victories in a row — matching last season’s win total already — with a road triumph in New Holland. Mia Wissler (11 points) and Bella Mackison (10 points) hit for double-digits to spark the offense, and the Indians zoomed to a 25-16 halftime lead and eased past the host Spartans, who were making their season debut under rookie skipper Scott Boyd. Nikki Zeiset scored 15 points for Garden Spot.

Northern Lebanon 46, Warwick 31 — This was supposed to be a re-tooling season of sorts for the young-pup Vikings, but they’re off to a quick 2-0 start. Olivia Shutter (three 3-pointers, 22 points) and Hayley Sheroky (10 points) led the scoring brigade, NL used a 12-1 second-quarter blitz for an 18-7 lead at the half, and the Vikings KO’d the host Warriors, who fell for the second time in 24 hours. Bella Smithson bucketed 12 points for Warwick, which dropped a nonleague decision against McCaskey on Tuesday, and is now 1-3.

Lancaster Country Day 47, Linville Hill 37 — The host Cougars closed the game on a 15-6 tear, and Genesis Meadows continued her torrid start with four 3-pointers and 24 points, while Sophia Sanchez pitched in with 13 points for Country Day, which improved to 2-1. Meadows, who is averaging 25.0 points a game with 10 3-pointers in three games, is up to 1,130 career points.

York 50, Solanco 47 — The Golden Mules made a road trip across the river, but couldn’t slam the door after building a 34-31 lead through three quarters. The host Bobcats closed the game on a 19-13 clip to rally past Solanco, which evened up its record at 1-1. Jenna Ehlers (13 points) and Sarah Landis (12 points) led the way in the scoring column for the Mules.

Also Wednesday, there was an L-L League Section 4 opener, pitting host Pequea Valley vs. four-time reigning D3-2A champ Linden Hall, which was making its official league debut. The Braves rolled, as the Lions began life in their new home. Here’s the story, plus a photo gallery …

THURSDAY’S GAMES

NONLEAGUE

Octorara at Antietam, 7:30 p.m.

Manheim Central at Twin Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Downingtown West at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.

Annville-Cleona at Millersburg, 7:30 p.m.

McCaskey at Reading, 7:30 p.m.

Brandywine Heights at Columbia, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

* Octorara makes its season debut Thursday night. … Manheim Central, coming off a stinger loss at Lebanon on Tuesday, has a tricky road tester at Berks County heavyweight Twin Valley, before the Barons play at Hempfield early next week for four straight road dates to open their season — including games vs. Section 1 front-runners Cedar Crest, Lebanon and then Hempfield. … Township is right back on the floor on Thursday after tipping off its season Wednesday vs. Conestoga Valley. … Columbia will make its season debut Thursday by welcoming Brandywine Heights. Crimson Tide junior Brie Droege needs 27 points for 1,000 in her career.

