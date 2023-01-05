An extremely light night on the L-L League girls basketball slate with just one game on Wednesday. Here’s that roundup, plus some notables …

NONLEAGUE

Donegal 45, Octorara 16 — The host Indians (3-7) opened the game on a 9-2 clip, built a 24-7 lead at the half, and then opened up some more breathing room with an 11-3 third-quarter run to top the Braves and snap a 5-game slide. Mia Wissler scored 12 points and Kara Heidlauf chipped in with 10 points for Donegal, while McKenzie Muldoon popped in a season-high 9 points for Octorara, which dipped to 0-8.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

THURSDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 3

Donegal at Northern Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Elco at Lancaster Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 4

Pequea Valley at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.

Annville-Cleona at Lancaster Country Day, 7 p.m. (LNP coverage)

NONLEAGUE

Cocalico at Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Northeastern York, 7:30 p.m.

* Two of the hottest teams in the league will hit the floor on Thursday; 8-0 Lancaster Catholic will go for its 63rd section victory in a row when the Crusaders welcome Elco, which is fresh off a victory over Northern Lebanon on Tuesday — handing the Vikings their first section loss in the process. ... Meanwhile, Annville-Cleona will bring a 7-game winning streak to Lancaster to square off against Country Day; the Dutchmen and the Cougars share the Section 4 lead with Columbia, so the winner will remain up top and the loser will fall a game off the pace in the chase. Pequea Valley is also very much in the Section 4 hunt, and the Braves are back on the floor Thursday at Lancaster Mennonite, needing a win to stay in the lead pack. … Tip of the cap to Veritas Academy, which zoomed to 8-0 on Tuesday with a 38-15 triumph over York Country Day. Veritas — at No. 2 in the D3-1A power ratings — is one of nine undefeated teams left around the district. Veritas is back on the court Friday at Lancaster County Christian. … Speaking of D3 power ratings, Lancaster Country Day, in 2A, and Lancaster Catholic, in 3A, occupy the 1-line in their respective classifications heading into Thursday’s games. … Complete D3 power ratings.

