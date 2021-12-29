ENOLA - Three Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball teams competed in holiday tournament title games Wednesday night. One came out on top, as Donegal cruised to a 39-19 win over Greencastle-Antrim to capture the East Pennsboro Holiday Tournament title.

“It’s a great start to our New Year,” Donegal junior forward Noah Rohrer said. “We started off the season with a pretty tough schedule. We had a lot of guys out due to injury and illness. I feel like we’ve finally gotten back to the true form we had all summer. …we’re where we want to be.”

Rohrer went a perfect 7-for-7 at the free-throw line to put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter en route to a game-high 13 points.

“I just tell myself to be calm,” Rohrer said. “We practice free-throws everyday.”

G-A (2-5) was held to a season-low in points, making just 7 of 26 attempts from the floor (26.9 percent) while committing 16 turnovers and losing the rebound battle, 31-20.

The Blue Devils sat in a 2-3 zone defense all night. Prior to Wednesday, Indians’ veteran coach Kevin Dolan said his squad had faced a zone, “for one game for about three or four possessions.”

“Our kids were more patient today than they normally are,” Dolan said. “I thought they did a good job of handling that and moving the basketball.”

With the patient offensive approach, Donegal slowly built a lead, up 6-3 at the end of the first quarter, 19-9 at halftime and 27-13 at the end of the third quarter.

G-A began the fourth quarter with four starters on the bench, perhaps in an effort to spark some life into the team. The tactic worked briefly, with the Blue Devils pulling to within 29-17.

Dolan called a timeout and essentially told his bunch it didn’t have to force a shot with a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter.

“Since we haven’t had much success in past years, we have to learn how to win,” Dolan said. “Sometimes we don’t make good choices at end of games. We wanted to make sure it was understood you don’t have to shoot at the end of the game. They handled that well tonight.”

With Donegal icing the ball by moving it around on offense, G-A eventually was forced to foul.

Indians’ senior guard Khalil Masden (nine points, four rebounds) was named tournament MVP. Donegal junior point guard Dutch Good (five points, eight rebounds) also had a solid outing.

Donegal improved to .500 overall, picking up much-needed momentum heading back into L-L Section Four competition with a trip to Lancaster Catholic next Wednesday.

“We had a tough early schedule,” Dolan said. “And we knew that. We decided our New Year actually started on Monday. We’re now 2-0 in our New Year.”

BOX SCORE