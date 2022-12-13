Donegal head coach Ryan Shipper (left) poses with his father and Conestoga Valley head coach Jim Shipper before tip-off in during L-L League boys basketball action at Donegal High School in Mount Joy on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.
The matchup was history-making in that it was believed to be the first time in the 51-year history of Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball that father-son head coaches squared off head-to-head. But the style of play on both sides in Donegal’s 54-45 non-league win over visiting Conestoga Valley on Tuesday night could be chalked up to early-season hoops.
A combined 48 free-throw attempts, 41 personal fouls, 32 turnovers and an icy 26.4 shooting from the floor (19-for-72). Ultimately, the slow-down style favored Donegal in that it took out of rhythm a CV program that prefers to get out and run - the Buckskins entered the night averaging 60 points per game.
“It was sloppy basketball early in the season,” CV coach Jim Shipper said.
Shipper is in his third year with the Bucks, his 14th year as a head coach and 20th year in coaching overall. On the opposite end was son Ryan Shipper, a first-year head coach at Donegal after five years as an assistant, the last three at Donegal. Ryan Shipper played for his dad a little more than a decade ago at Lancaster County Christian.
“It’s hard to describe what the moment is, but you know it’s special,” Jim Shipper said. “In our family basketball is a huge part of life. That’s what makes our family go. To see him doing such a great job at Donegal is a blessing.”
Tanner Petersheim (12) of Conestoga Valley shoots a jumper against Noah Rhohrer (24) of Donegal during L-L League boys basketball action at Donegal High School in Mount Joy on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.
Turbedsky scored 13 of his team-high 18 points in the second half Tuesday. Tied 29-29 at the 4:32 mark of the third quarter after one of five made 3-pointers from Conestoga Valley senior sharpshooter Griffen Rishell (23 points), Turbedsky scored the next five points for host Donegal to put his team up for good.