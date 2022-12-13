The matchup was history-making in that it was believed to be the first time in the 51-year history of Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball that father-son head coaches squared off head-to-head. But the style of play on both sides in Donegal’s 54-45 non-league win over visiting Conestoga Valley on Tuesday night could be chalked up to early-season hoops.

A combined 48 free-throw attempts, 41 personal fouls, 32 turnovers and an icy 26.4 shooting from the floor (19-for-72). Ultimately, the slow-down style favored Donegal in that it took out of rhythm a CV program that prefers to get out and run - the Buckskins entered the night averaging 60 points per game.

“It was sloppy basketball early in the season,” CV coach Jim Shipper said.

Shipper is in his third year with the Bucks, his 14th year as a head coach and 20th year in coaching overall. On the opposite end was son Ryan Shipper, a first-year head coach at Donegal after five years as an assistant, the last three at Donegal. Ryan Shipper played for his dad a little more than a decade ago at Lancaster County Christian.

“It’s hard to describe what the moment is, but you know it’s special,” Jim Shipper said. “In our family basketball is a huge part of life. That’s what makes our family go. To see him doing such a great job at Donegal is a blessing.”

A year after a 12-win season that saw Donegal finish one spot shy of qualifying for the District Three playoffs, the Indians are off to a 4-1 start this winter.

“We’ve been working since March,” Donegal junior James Turbedsky said. “A lot of credit goes to coach Shipper for working us as hard as he did. And to the players because we’re all showing up.”

Turbedsky scored 13 of his team-high 18 points in the second half Tuesday. Tied 29-29 at the 4:32 mark of the third quarter after one of five made 3-pointers from Conestoga Valley senior sharpshooter Griffen Rishell (23 points), Turbedsky scored the next five points for host Donegal to put his team up for good.

A Rishell layup cut the deficit for CV (2-2) to 40-36 near the start of the fourth quarter. Donegal responded with an 8-2 spurt, with six of those eight points coming from Turbedsky.

Turbedsky made six of eight attempts from the floor, all of his attempts coming from underneath. The rest of the Tribe shot 6 of 27 (22 percent).

“CV did a good job of taking away our initial actions,” Donegal coach Ryan Shipper said. “Good scouting by him.”

The ‘him’ in that last quote referred to Shipper’s dad.

“Today was nice just to reflect on our family being able to have this game,” Ryan Shipper said. “We got to share a night that’s super special. It’s something I’ll always remember.”

Father and son hugged each other in the postgame handshake line. A moment later, their wives joined them on the court for a family photo.

For those wondering, there were no bets on the line between the Shipper coaches.

“Maybe loser should clean up the gift wrapping paper on Christmas or something,” Ryan Shipper said.

BOX SCORE