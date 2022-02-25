District 3 hoops: How Columba, Lancaster Catholic and Lampeter-Strasburg boys and Penn Manor and Manheim Township girls fared

Below is roundup with stories and photos showing how three L-L League boys' teams and two girls' squads performed in District Three games Thursday.

Here's John Walk's story and Chris Knight's photos from the Columbia-Lancaster Catholic Class 3A boys' game.

District Three boys' Class 3A bracket

Mike Gross has the scoop on how Lampeter Strasburg remained undefeated beating Northeastern to advance to the Class 5A boys' semifinals.

District Three boys' Class 5A bracket

Jeff Reinhart has all the details from Penn Manor's loss to top-seeded Cedar Cliff Class 6A girls action.

And in another Class 6A girls' game, Steve Navaroli recaps Dallastown's win over visiting Manheim Township.

District Three girls' Class 6A bracket