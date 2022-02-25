LEESPORT — The week off didn’t seem to bother Lancaster Catholic’s girls basketball team, which was back on the court Friday night for the first time since the Crusaders won the Lancaster-Lebanon League championship last Thursday night.

Catholic picked up right where it left off — and added a new wrinkle.

Lily Lehman poured in 17 points, Jeriyah Johnson scored nine of her 14 points in the Crusaders’ 24-point first-quarter explosion, and Catholic unleashed its full-court press with authority and feasted on 19 turnovers in a 60-31 win over host Schuylkill Valley in a District Three Class 4A quarterfinal.

“That was definitely big,” Catholic's Vivian Klemmer said about the Crusaders’ full-court press. “Especially in the beginning there because it set the tone for the game. Going 100 percent, full speed, right at the beginning brought us the energy that we needed as the game went on.”

The Crusaders (22-4) clinched a spot in the PIAA playoffs, and in Tuesday’s semifinals in a much-anticipated rematch; Catholic, the No. 5 seed, will play at top-seeded Delone Catholic, which topped the Crusaders in last year’s D3-4A finale, and rallied past Catholic for an improbable overtime win in a nonleague clash back in mid-January.

“Obviously, Delone is a great team,” said Catholic skipper Charlie Detz, who picked up his 199th career coaching win Friday. “They’re the defending district champions. We knew we’d have to face them at some point, and the way it worked out, we have to go to their place next and play them. We’ll be prepared and we’ll be ready to play. It’s just a matter of defending them and continuing to believe in each other.”

Tuesday’s winner goes to next Saturday’s district title game; the Crusaders won the previous three championships before Delone Catholic tripped them up last year, and Lancaster Catholic is angling for its 20th overall crown, which would tie the D3 record.

Friday, Catholic jumped SV full-court and turned the Panthers over 13 times in the first half, on the way to a 37-18 lead. The Crusaders didn’t flash any full-court presses in their L-L League playoff run but had fourth-seeded SV (20-3) discombobulated right out the chute. Catholic also made shots — a lot of them, including nine 3-pointers, five in the first quarter alone.

Johnson had a pair of first-quarter treys, Lehman hit three triples — her arc jumper gave Catholic a resounding 52-19 lead with three minutes to go in the third quarter — and Mary Bolesky bottomed out a 3-ball during Catholic’s game-opening 18-4 blitz.

In Friday’s Class 5A action ...

Manheim Central 50, West York 41 — Maddie Knier scored 19 points, Kaylie Kroll chipped in with 11 points, and the host Barons bolted to a 30-24 halftime lead and then staved off the Bulldogs to clinch a spot in Tuesday’s semifinals. Fourth-seeded Central (19-5) will play at top-seeded Mechanicsburg (20-4) for a spot in Saturday’s title game.

Gettysburg 55, Lampeter-Strasburg 43 — The seventh-seeded Pioneers have been bumped from the winner’s bracket. Ann Bair popped in 22 points, and the host Warriors led 31-24 at the half and fended off L-S. Katie Ranck (11 points), Kiersten Hostetter (10 points) and Ella Horst (10 points) led the Pioneers, who dip to the consolation bracket, and play Tuesday at No. 3 Greencastle-Antrim. L-S (15-9) has already clinched a spot in the PIAA playoffs.

In 3A ...

Trinity 51, Pequea Valley 21 — In Camp Hill, the host second-seeded Shamrocks raced out to a 35-13 halftime lead, and then outscored the Braves (13-12) by a 12-3 count in the third quarter to ice it in a semifinal showdown. Sarah Arment and Shania Stoltzfus scored five points apiece for No. 3 PV, which will play at top-seeded Brandywine Heights in the third-place game on Tuesday.

In 1A ...

Mount Calvary Christian 44, Greenwood 42 (OT) — The Chargers are heading to the D3-1A championship game after outlasting the Wildcats in overtime. Mount Calvary will get a familiar face in next Saturday’s title game; the Chargers will face top-seeded Christian School of York, who Mount Calvary defeated in the CCAC championship game.

