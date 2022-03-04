Three District 3 girls basketball consolation games. One local team won. Two suffered setbacks. But all three squads have qualified for the PIAA playoffs. Here is Friday’s roundup ...

Lancaster Catholic 50, Bermudian Springs 39: The host Crusaders (23-5) outscored the Eagles 31-19 in the second half to earn a third-place finish in the Class 4A bracket and get some revenge against Bermudian Springs, which topped Catholic, the reigning L-L League champ, in a nonleague game earlier this season. Jeriyah Johnson (15 points), Vivian Klemmer (10 points) and Rylee Kraft (10 points) keyed the fifth-seeded Crusaders, who will take on the District 12 third-seed in a first-round state-playoff game on Wednesday.

Lower Dauphin 39, Manheim Central 34: The host Barons (19-7) took a 28-24 lead into the fourth quarter, but settled for fourth place in the Class 5A bracket when the Falcons closed the game on a 15-6 clip and rallied past No. 4 Central. Maddie Knier scored 15 points for the Barons, who will take on the District 12 runner-up in a PIAA first-round game on Wednesday.

West York 41, Lampeter-Strasburg 36: The Pioneers (15-11) had a 31-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but the host Bulldogs closed the game on an 11-5 clip for seventh place in the Class 5A bracket. Ella Horst (14 points) and Maggie Visniski (11 points) led seventh-seeded L-S, which will take on the WPIAL champ — Chartiers Valley or South Fayette — in a PIAA opener on Wednesday.

