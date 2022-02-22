Lampeter-Strasburg’s girls basketball team is marching on. As is Pioneers’ skipper Tony Fink’s coaching career, as his squad kept his job alive compliments of a win over York Suburban Tuesday night in the first round of the District Three Class 5A playoffs.

Katie Ranck poured in a season-high 21 points and snared seven rebounds, Maggie Visniski dominated in the lane with 12 points and 12 boards, and host L-S sashayed past York Suburban 54-33 to clinch a spot in Friday’s quarterfinals.

The seventh-seeded Pioneers (15-8) will play at No. 2 Gettysburg, which dispatched another L-L League Section 3 outfit Tuesday; the Warriors topped Garden Spot 45-29 in another first-round tilt.

Fink, who announced earlier this season that this would be his last campaign on the Pioneers’ bench as he dips into retirement, will get to guide his team again after L-S, the Section 3 co-champ and league quarterfinalist, bounced No. 12 York Suburban thanks to a terrific effort on the glass and at the rim.

“I”m happy for them,” Fink said. “And I’m happy because I get to coach them more.”

“We’re fighting for our season and we’re fighting for coach’s season,” Ranck said. “Now we’d like to go pretty far for him, and for us.”

L-S has spent the winter splashing 3-pointers from all around the arc. Tuesday, the Pioneers ditched the catch-and-shoot game plan for an all-out assault on the paint. L-S had one 3-pointer — Kiersten Hostetter beat the first-quarter horn with a deep trey for a 15-3 cushion — and pretty much everything else was a dribble-drive or a layup flush at the rim.

L-S out-rebounded York Suburban 30-22, forcing a goodly amount of one-and-done trips on the Trojans’ end.

“Huge,” Ranck said. “That was our goal: We knew we had to attack the glass and finish there. And we got it done.”

Section 5 runner-up Pequea Valley joined L-S in the winner’s circle Tuesday; the Braves KO’d Upper Dauphin 43-30 in a Class 3A quarterfinal clash in Kinzers, and Pequea Valley will play at No. 2 Trinity — the reigning champ — in a semifinal showdown Friday.

In Lampeter, after York Suburban took a quick 3-0 lead, the Pioneers punched back with a 15-0 blitz to end the first quarter, culminating with Hostetter’s horn-beater trey. The run reached 20-0 on two foul shots by Visniski, and L-S secured a 26-7 halftime lead thanks to Ranck, who had two post buckets just before the break.

Ranck had eight third-quarter points — on four buckets at the rim — to spark the Pioneers, who continued to add to their lead despite a hot-shooting quarter by the Trojans, who drilled four 3-pointers in the third, three by Grace Hare.

Visniski and Ella Horst had consecutive and-1 buckets to help L-S restore order, and despite York Suburban knocking down two more fourth-quarter treys, the Pioneers closed it out thanks to two more spinning layups by Ranck.

“If they were in man-to-man, we thought we could go around them and get to the rim,” Fink said. “And we were able to do that. We finished.”

End result: L-S isn’t finished. Neither is Fink’s coaching career.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STATISTICS, STANDINGS, SCHEDULES

Also in Class 5A Tuesday …

Gettysburg 45, Garden Spot 29 — The 15th-seeded Spartans, back in the district playoffs for the first time since 2008, grabbed a 10-9 lead after the first quarter. But the host Warriors answered with a 14-7 spurt for a 23-17 halftime lead, and Gettysburg (18-5) outscored Garden Spot 22-12 in the second half to set up Friday’s quarterfinal date against L-S. Manhattan College commit Ann Bair scored 15 points for the Warriors, while Taylor Soehner popped in 10 points for the Spartans (11-12).

FYI: Gettysburg edged L-S 41-39 on Bair's buzzer-beater back on Jan. 17 in a nonleague clash in Lampeter. The rematch is for a spot in the D3-5A semifinals; the loser goes to the consolation round with a shot to make the PIAA playoffs.

And in Class 3A …

Pequea Valley 43, Upper Dauphin 30 — The third-seeded host Braves (13-11) bolted to a 24-13 lead at the break and never looked back, setting up Friday’s semifinal clash at Trinity. Shania Stoltzfus paced PV’s balanced attack with 12 points.

