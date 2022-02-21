It is one of the toughest games of anyone’s season, particularly when the playoffs come calling.

It’s the dreaded win-or-go-home game, when only a victory gets you a spot in the next round of the bracket and a loss — snap! — ends your season on the spot.

Such was the case Monday night in the first round of the District 3 Class 6A girls basketball playoffs. A win, and a spot in Thursday’s quarterfinals was there for the taking. Lose, and your season is over, no questions asked. Kindly turn in your uniforms tomorrow.

“It’s the one game I hate the most of any game you can coach,” Manheim Township skipper Sean Burkhart said.

“It’s difficult knowing that this could be your last game,” Blue Streaks’ senior Missy Welch added. “So how you perform is everything. I know I was giving it 110 percent.”

Burkhart, Welch and 10th-seeded Township got the job done on Elimination Monday, racing past bitter rival Hempfield 46-33 in Landisville to advance to Thursday’s quarterfinals at No. 2 Dallastown.

“It’s nice to still be playing,” Burkhart said, exhaling. “We’ll gas it up and go to Dallastown.”

Hempfield, the Section 1 runner-up, league quarterfinalist and No. 7 seed, saw its season come to a sudden halt; the Black Knights finished up 14-7 overall. Township, which will play at least three more games in the 6A bracket, improved to 15-7.

The Streaks will be joined in the quarterfinals by Section 1 champ and league semifinalist Penn Manor, which topped Berks County runner-up Wilson 44-29 Monday in Millersville. Up next for the eighth-seeded Comets is a trip to undefeated No. 1 seed Cedar Cliff on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Section 2 co-champ Lebanon, the No. 12 seed, gave Central York a scare before the fifth-seeded Panthers gutted out a 64-58 win in York, ending the Cedars’ season.

In Landisville, Welch scored seven first-quarter points — and 16 in all, with nine rebounds — and helped Township build an 11-4 lead, and Welch’s post bucket gave the Streaks an 18-4 cushion and capped a 7-0 burst midway through the second quarter, as Township nabbed an 18-10 lead at the break.

Hempfield — which got a pair of late first-half 3-pointers from Lauren Moffatt to warm to the task — put on its rally caps in the third quarter, and when Orianna Edmond cashed in an and-1 with 13 seconds to go in the quarter, the Knights tied it up at 25-25.

Undaunted, Township answered with a rip-roaring 18-0 blitz for a 43-25 lead on Gianna Smith’s dribble-drive hoop. Smith scored 13 points and pulled down eight rebounds for the Streaks.

“After they tied it, I think everyone needed a second to just take a deep breath and realize that things happen,” Welch said. “People go on runs. Basketball is a game of runs. It’s about stopping someone after that. That’s what we focused on. We focused on playing our game, and playing our defense and keeping everyone contained.”

It worked.

Township also went 12-for-18 at the line in the second half; Welch was 8-for-9.

“I told them after the third quarter that two things were going to win us the game at that point,” Burkhart said. “Defense and free throws.”

The Streaks were money at the line, and that 18-0 spree — which reached 19-1 before Hempfield could finally answer — was too much for the Knights to overcome.

Sophia Ott canned three treys and scored 15 points, and Moffatt added 11 points and six rebounds for Hempfield.

Also Monday ...

Penn Manor 44, Wilson 29 — Izzy Kligge hit three 3-pointers and scored 12 points, Lily Sugra chipped in with 12 points, and the host Comets (17-8) bolted to an early 18-7 lead, grabbed a 27-14 lead at the break, and sauntered past the Bulldogs and into Thursday’s quarterfinals at unscathed Cedar Cliff.

Central York 64, Lebanon 58 — The Cedars fell behind 34-23 at the break, but mounted a second-half charge behind a 22-point third-quarter onslaught. But the host Panthers held off hard-charging Lebanon (15-9) to earn a spot in Thursday’s quarterfinals as Bella Chimienti hit three 3-pointers and scored 18 points. Kailah Correa capped her outstanding freshman season with a game-high 22 points for the Cedars.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77