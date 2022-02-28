Manheim Township is heading to the big dance.

Penn Manor is still alive to get into the big dance, but the Comets are now facing a win-or-go-home game.

The Blue Streaks sewed up a spot in the PIAA girls basketball playoffs Monday night, compliments of a hard-fought 28-25 win at Red Lion in a District 3 Class 6A consolation-round victory.

Meanwhile, Penn Manor dropped a 50-36 decision at Central York in another Class 6A consolation-round game Monday, and now the Comets must win Wednesday against Red Lion to make the state tournament.

Manheim Township 28, Red Lion 25: The 10th-seeded Streaks went behind enemy lines and KO’d the Lions, securing a spot in the state-playoff bracket after building a 15-9 halftime lead, and then fending off host Red Lion down the stretch. Gianna Smith and Ava Byrne scored nine points apiece for Township, which will play Wednesday at No. 4 Central York in the fifth-place game. The Streaks (16-8) got some payback for a 40-28 setback against the Lions back on Dec. 11.

Central York 50, Penn Manor 36: The eighth-seeded Comets (17-10) were locked in a 10-10 game after the first quarter, but the host Panthers used a 17-8 clip for a 27-18 lead at the break, and Central York closed the game on a 15-8 spurt to send Penn Manor, the L-L League Section 1 champ and league semifinalist, into Wednesday’s seventh-place game — and the final spot in the state playoffs — at No. 3 Red Lion. Morgan Miller scored 11 points, including a half-court buzzer-beater to end the first half, for the Comets, who fell to the Panthers for the second time this season. Miller, a senior, is up to 929 career points for Penn Manor.

