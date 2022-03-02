RED LION — All good things, poet Geoffrey Chaucer famously penned back in the 1380s, must come to an end.

One of Penn Manor’s most successful girls basketball seasons in program history came to a crashing halt Wednesday night. But the Comets went down swinging.

Down by 13 points against a tough, defensive-minded Red Lion squad late in the third quarter, Penn Manor punched and punched and punched. And despite two starters fouling out in the fourth quarter, the comeback-kid Comets whittled the host Lions’ lead to 39-37 on Lily Sugra’s 3-pointer with 1:33 to play.

But Red Lion took Penn Manor’s best haymaker and held off the Comets at the wire for a 41-37 win as the third-seeded Lions nabbed the final PIAA Class 6A playoff bid out of District 3 with a thrilling victory over No. 8 Penn Manor in the win-or-go-home seventh-place game.

Red Lion (19-6) will get the District 7 champ — heavyweights Mount Lebanon or Upper St. Clair — in a first-round state-playoff game on Tuesday.

Penn Manor, the L-L League Section 1 champ and league semifinalist, finished up its season at 17-11, falling four points and one win shy of making the PIAA tournament for the first time in program history. But it was certainly a memorable winter for the Comets, who won their first section crown since 1975, and made it all the way to state-playoff elimination game.

“I’ve said time and time again that this group never gives up, no matter the time of the game or how many points they’re down,” Penn Manor coach Megan Collins said. “They always seem to come through and they always seem to find a way to give themselves a shot. I couldn’t be more proud of them for that. It’s a special group.”

Red Lion built its working lead in the second quarter, thanks to a barrage of 3-pointers; the Lions knocked down five treys in the quarter, and outscored Penn Manor 15-8 for a 24-13 halftime lead.

Red Lion hit two more triples in the third quarter — and had eight treys in the game — and built a 13-point lead on Brooke Axe’s conventional three-point play. But Penn Manor threw everything but the kitchen sink at the Lions in the fourth.

The Comets got some momentum for the stretch run when Sydney Shepos beat the third-quarter horn with a jumper, cutting Red Lion’s lead to 33-28. Penn Manor hung tough thanks to some key free throws, and when Sugra splashed a wing 3-pointer with 1:33 left, the Comets were within 39-37.

But 3-point sniper Morgan Miller and glass-crasher Emily Riggs both fouled out in the final 5:59, and Penn Manor couldn’t get over the hump.

Sugra had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Miller had eight points the Comets; Miller, a senior, finished her prep career with 937 points. and Sugra, another senior, finished her prep career with 900 points on the dot.

“This will be a year I’ll remember for a lifetime,” Collins said. “This group will be extremely hard to forget. Every single time we went to bat, they gave us everything they had.”

Also in Class 6A Wednesday …

Central York 53, Manheim Township 35 — In the fifth-place game, the host Panthers pounced early, racing out to a 31-18 halftime lead, and then the No. 5 seeds opened up some breathing room with a 13-7 third-quarter clip. Sarah Kraus scored nine points for the 10th-seeded Blue Streaks, who, with their sixth-place finish, will play the District 1 champ — Spring-Ford or Plymouth-Whitemarsh — in a first-round state-playoff game Tuesday.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77