The Lancaster-Lebanon League’s last two links to the District 3 Class 6A girls basketball playoffs were in action in consolation-round games on Wednesday night.

And Section 1 champ Lebanon and Section 1 runner-up Manheim Township both won to head into the PIAA playoffs with some momentum.

The Blue Streaks needed a win to earn a state-playoff invite, and Township earned a gut-check, come-from-behind 52-45 victory over York.

It’s the third time in the last four years that Township will make an appearance in the state playoffs.

Meanwhile, Lebanon nailed down the No. 5 seed from District 3 with a 49-44 win over Red Lion. The Cedars had locked up a PIAA bid earlier in the week with a victory over Manheim Township.

Manheim Township 52, York 45

The host Streaks faced elimination — and the end of their season — but played a spirited second half to catch and then pass the pesky Bearcats, who had a 25-21 lead at the break, and led into the middle of the fourth quarter, but couldn’t slam the door.

Township, the No. 7 seed, tied it up at 35-35 on Sarah Kraus’ bucket, and again at 37-37 on Hailey Berk’s dribble-drive hoop. Feasting on nine fourth-quarter turnovers by eighth-seeded York, Township (17-10) took the lead for good, 42-41, on Berk’s drive with 2:17 to go.

“We fought,” Township coach Sean Burkhart said. “I told them at halftime that the last few games, the third quarter was our undoing. We were able to get ourselves back even with them, and it was a see-saw. We just couldn’t seem to get over the hump. But we kept talking about getting back. Rebounding. Taking care of the ball.”

Ava Byrne scored 16 points —10 in the pivotal second half — Julia Goebig had 13 points and Kraus had eight points and 12 rebounds for Township, which will face the District 7 champ — Upper St. Clair or North Allegheny — in a PIAA first-rounder on March 10.

York (17-9) saw its season come to a close.

Lebanon 49, Red Lion 44

After a two-game losing skid — including a setback against Columbia in the L-L League championship game — the third-seeded Cedars made it back-to-back wins, as Lebanon (26-2) held off the Lions and locked up the fifth seed, and will take on the District 1 runner-up — Haverford or Perkiomen Valley — in a PIAA opener on March 10.

Against Red Lion, Olive Brandt (career-high 17 points), Aaliyah Ferrer (15 points, three 3-pointers) and Kailah Correa (10 points) paced Lebanon's offense, and the host Cedars made a 26-21 halftime lead stand up.

