Lebanon vs. Warwick - District 3 6A boys basketball first round

Warwick's Tate Landis (0) goes to the hoop as Lebanon's Kameron Uffner (20) defends during first half action of a District 3 6A first round boys basketball game at Warwick High School in Lititz Tuesday Feb. 22, 2022.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Five girls teams from the Lancaster-Lebanon League or Lancaster County and three boys squads played District Three basketball tournament games Tuesday night.

Read the stories and check out the photos below to see how they fared.

Warwick tops Lebanon in the third meeting between the teams this season.

Lebanon vs. Warwick - District 3 Class 6A boys basketball first round [photos]

District Three boys Class 6A bracket.

Lancaster Mennonite boys advance with a win over Fairfield.

District Three boys Class 2A bracket.

In girls games the Pioneers and Braves advance, while the Spartans' season ends. 

District Three Class 5A girls bracket.

The CCAC champion Chargers beat the Lions to move on in Class 1A.

Mount Calvary Christian at Lancaster County Christian: District 3 Class 1A girls quarterfinals [photos]

District 3 Class 1A girls basketball quarterfinal, Mount Calvary Christian at Lancaster County Christian in Lancaster on February 22, 2022.

District Three Class 1A girls bracket.

