One section championship clinched outright and three to go in Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball circles, with two weeks to go in the regular season.

Lebanon did the honors in riveting fashion on Friday, outlasting backyard rival Cedar Crest 66-64 in an epic triple-OT thriller to sew up the outright Section 1 crown. It was the second section title in a row for the Cedars — they shared Section 2 honors with Ephrata last winter — and the 15th overall section championship over the years for Lebanon.

Lancaster Catholic, meanwhile, is on the brink of the outright Section 3 championship, with work still to be done in Section 2 and Section 4, as the top two finishers in each section qualify for the league playoffs, which get started Feb. 11.

Breaking it all down …

SECTION RACES APPROACHING FINISH LINE

Hail, Lebanon. The Cedars improved to 17-0 when they survived Cedar Crest for Section 1 gold on Friday. Lebanon will go for a 22-0 regular-side ride, and awaits the Section 4 runner-up in the league playoff bracket.

The race for Section 1 runner-up is still very much up for grabs, with Cedar Crest (5-3, 13-7) and Manheim Township (4-4, 12-6) in serious contention. Big-game alert: Township at Crest on Thursday. The winner there gets a big leg-up for second, which could come down to the tiebreaker. That criteria includes record vs. section champ, head-to-head matchup and, finally, District 3 power rating. Stay tuned.

Manheim Central (9-0, 15-3) is still in the driver’s seat in Section 2, with Ephrata (7-1, 13-4) right on the Barons’ heels. Circle it: Ephrata at Central on Tuesday at Doe Run Elementary in Manheim. A win there, and the Barons, who hit the week riding a spiffy 9-game winning streak, would snare no worse than a tie for the title.

Manheim Central shared the Section 3 hardware with Lampeter-Strasburg and Ephrata had a co-Section 2 title with Lebanon last season, so they’re both looking for repeats. Warwick (5-3, 8-10) is still hanging around on the fringes; the Warriors get Ephrata (Feb. 7) and Manheim Central (Feb. 9) both at home to finish it out, so keep an eye on Lititz.

Lancaster Catholic (8-0, 17-1) clinched no worse than a tie for the Section 3 hardware when the Crusaders KO’d second-place Lampeter-Strasburg on Friday — one night after Catholic suffered its first loss this season, a 57-50 nonleague setback at big-school heavyweight Central York, which is No. 1 in the Class 6A power ratings heading into the week.

The Crusaders, who have made it six straight section titles and 26 overall — and who are now riding a nifty 67-game league winning streak — can sew up the crown outright with a victory Monday at Elco. Lampeter-Strasburg (6-2, 11-6) is trying to fend off the Raiders (4-3, 8-10) for second place. Elco had a pair of signature victories last week, against D3-5A power Lower Dauphin and vs. backyard rival Northern Lebanon.

Columbia (7-0, 14-3) sits comfortably atop the Section 4 standings, with Annville-Cleona (6-2, 13-5) and Pequea Valley (7-2, 16-2) duking it out on the 2-line with two setbacks apiece. Columbia hosts A-C on Tuesday, and Lancaster Country Day (4-4, 9-5) is also still in the mix; the Cougars get Pequea Valley on Tuesday and Columbia, which hits the week riding a 7-game winning tear, on Friday.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

CEDARS-FALCONS REDUX

Standing O for Lebanon and Cedar Crest, who played a simply marvelous game on Friday before a packed house in the Cedars’ cozy gym. Both teams had leads throughout, though no lead was safe. Huge shots. Key defensive stops. Buzzer beaters. Triple-OT. You name it. The Cedars survived — sweating out the Falcons’ two last-gasp shots at the very end of OT3 — to go to 17-0 and wrap up the outright Section 1 championship. Best game I’ve seen this season — and I’ve covered a lot of them since the first weekend in December. Take a bow, ladies. What a game.

KUDOS

Yes, there was an altercation in the Lebanon at McCaskey game last Tuesday. And no, those are never any fun to write about. But I had to. While trying to cram all of the events from the game — and the incident — into a legible, 500-word story on a very tight deadline, I did fail to mention one thing that needs to be said: McCaskey’s staff did an excellent job clearing the floor and restoring order in the gym. It was chaotic. There were people — players, coaches, managers, parents, fans, etc. — on the court. McCaskey’s game personnel quickly sprung into action and got everyone back to where they were supposed to be. To that crew, a job well done. Without them, it might have been worse.

DISTRICT 3 POWER RATINGS

6A (12 go) — Lebanon is No. 2, Manheim Township is No. 8, Cedar Crest is No. 9. … No. 13 Ephrata, No. 14 McCaskey (11-9) and No. 15 Hempfield (9-10) are all on the outside looking in, and need fast finishes to snag a bid. … As mentioned, Central York (18-1) is No. 1, Cedar Cliff (18-0) is No. 3 and Central Dauphin (15-2) is No. 4. … Circle it: McCaskey at Hempfield on Wednesday in a de-facto playoff game.

5A (14 go) — Manheim Central is No. 4, Lampeter-Strasburg is No. 7, Warwick is No. 14. … Cocalico (7-10) is No. 15, and heads into Monday’s nonleague game at Penn Manor as the first team out. Big stretch-run coming up for the Eagles. … Circle it: Manheim Central at L-S on Saturday for a nonleague tilt — and potential 5A playoff preview. … Warwick is the bubble team, directly on the cut-line to open the week. The Warriors get Conestoga Valley and Garden Spot this week, before finishing up next week vs. Section 2 front-runners Manheim Central and Ephrata. Might go down to the wire for Warwick. Stay tuned. … Greencastle-Antrim (16-1) is No. 1, Northern York (16-2) is No. 2 and Mechanicsburg (14-4) is No. 3, all ahead of Manheim Central.

4A (10 go) — Northern Lebanon (11-7) is No. 9 and safely inside the bubble; Elco is at No. 11 and would be the first team out. Some big games coming up for the Raiders, starting Monday at home vs. Lancaster Catholic. NL also gets another shot at the Crusaders, at home on Friday. … Delone Catholic (18-1) is No. 1, Berks Catholic (13-4) is No. 2, Eastern York (13-4) is No. 3 and Wyomissing (17-2) is No. 4.

3A (6 go) — Lancaster Catholic is No. 1, Columbia is No. 2, Pequea Valley is No. 3, Upper Dauphin (15-2) is No. 4, York Catholic (15-5) is No. 5 and Susquenita (15-4) is No. 6. … Annville-Cleona is at No. 8, and has some work to do. The Dutchmen are behind No. 7 Brandywine Heights (13-5); A-C has Columbia and Octorara this week, and wrap up vs. Pequea Valley — which could determine the second-place finisher in Section 4 — and Linden Hall next week. Stay tuned.

2A (4 go) — Lancaster Country Day is No. 1, Millersburg (11-7) is No. 2, Fairfield (6-11) is No. 3 and Lancaster Mennonite (5-12) is No. 4 — and would play at Country Day in a semifinal if the seeds hold. The Blazers are trying to fend off No. 5 Newport (5-12). … Country Day at Mennonite in a Section 4 clash, and potential playoff preview, on Thursday.

1A (10 go) — Lancaster County is well-repped here: Linville Hill Christian (15-1) is No. 1, Veritas Academy (14-2) is No. 4, defending champ Mount Calvary Christian (14-4) is No. 5, Lancaster County Christian (7-10) is No. 9 and Dayspring Christian Academy (8-9) is No. 10. … Lititz Christian (6-9) starts the week at No. 11, and would be the first team out. Still a lot of work to be done with the 1A seeds.

COMPLETE DISTRICT 3 GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RATINGS

TOP GUNS

Columbia’s Brie Droege (23.9 points a game), Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (23.7), Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (23.1), Lancaster Mennonite’s Jayla Rivera (21.4), Lebanon’s Kailah Correa (20.5), Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin (18.4), Columbia’s Brooke Droege (16.6), Hempfield’s Sophia Ott (16.1), Lancaster Catholic’s Mary Bolesky (15.4), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Katie Ranck (15.3), Northern Lebanon’s Olivia Shutter (14.9), Lancaster Catholic’s Rylee Kraft (14.7), Manheim Township’s Ava Byrne (14.2).

TOP SNIPERS

Lancaster Country Day’s Sophia Sanchez (37 3-pointers), Lancaster Catholic’s Autumn Lipson (35), Ephrata’s Cara Tiesi (35), Lancaster Catholic’s Mary Bolesky (34), Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows (33), Cedar Crest’s Allison Metzgar (32), Lebanon’s Aaliyah Ferrer (31), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Ava Vaughn (31), Hempfield’s Sophia Ott (29), Lancaster Mennonite’s Jayla Rivera (29), Northern Lebanon’s Olivia Shutter (27), Columbia’s Kailee Soto (27).

NOTABLES

Active career scoring leaders: Manheim Central senior Maddie Knier (1,790 points), Lancaster Country Day senior Genesis Meadows (1,387), Columbia junior Brie Droege (1,356), Ephrata senior Jasmine Griffin (1,345), Columbia junior Brooke Droege (991), Lancaster Mennonite senior Jayla Rivera (879), Lebanon sophomore Kailah Correa (847), Hempfield senior Lauren Moffatt (787), Lancaster Catholic junior Mary Bolesky (716), Lancaster Catholic junior Rylee Kraft (680), Lampeter-Strasburg senior Katie Ranck (640), Cocalico senior Kiersten Shipton (609), Hempfield senior Autumn Cook (608), Manheim Township junior Ava Byrne (607), Hempfield junior Sophia Ott (525), Northern Lebanon sophomore Olivia Shutter (514). … Columbia’s Brie Droege should join the 1,000-point club on Tuesday when the Crimson Tide welcomes Annville-Cleona. She came up a tad short last week in Columbia's nonleague win over Elco. … Mennonite’s Jayla Rivera must average 24.2 points in the Blazers’ final five regular-season games to reach 1,000. The Blazers are also close to securing that D3-2A playoff spot, which would help her cause. … Lebanon’s Kailah Correa has five regular-season games, at least one L-L League playoff game and at least one D3-6A playoff game remaining. That’s at least seven more games, meaning she’d have to average 21.9 points to reach 1,000 by the end of her sophomore season — putting her on pace for a 2,000-point prep career. Just seven players in league history — dating back to 1972 — have 2,000-plus points. … Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier needs 210 points to reach the 2-grand mark. She’s looking at at least six more games, which would mean 35 points a game for 2,000 if those turn out to be her max games. Safe to say the Barons are going to need a deep playoff run for Knier to get 2K. Knier is 148 points shy of snapping Manheim Central’s program record of 1,937 points, held by 1995 grad Hilary Waltman. … Last six games for Cedar Crest’s Allison Metzgar: 13.3 points and 18 3-pointers. Her last two games: 22 points and five treys vs. Penn Manor and 22 points and five 3’s vs. Lebanon. … Last eight games for Hempfield’s Sophia Ott: 15.5 points and 14 3-pointers. Last four games for Black Knights’ teammate Nevaeh Ramirez: 9.5 points and eight 3’s, including a career-high 14 points and three treys in a victory over Exeter. … Last six games for Lebanon’s Kailah Correa: 24.5 points and seven 3-pointers, including 29 points and three treys in the Cedars’ wild 3-OT win over Cedar Crest. She had a 30-point night three days earlier vs. McCaskey. … Last four games for Manheim Township’s Ava Byrne: 19.3 points, including a season-best 23 points in a win over McCaskey, and she joined the 600-point club, despite missing the first nine games this season with a cranky back. Last three games for Streaks’ teammate Sarah Kraus: 18.0 points and four 3-pointers, including back-to-back 20-point nights, as Township is 5-1 in its last six games. … Last five games for McCaskey’s Anisha Sepulveda: 11.8 points and 10 3’s. … Speaking of the Red Tornado: Get well soon, Johanna Mills. … Penn Manor has 28 3-pointers in its last eight games. … Conestoga Valley’s Gabrielle Moore has eight 3’s in her last three games, including a 16-point, 5-trey night vs. Solanco. Speaking of the Buckskins: Get well soon, Ashley Cirilo. … Ephrata’s Cara Tiesi has 12 3-pointers in her last five games, including a 17-point, five-3 night in a win over Elizabethtown. Her teammate, Jasmine Griffin, snapped the Mountaineers’ program scoring mark last week, and Griffin is at 18.9 points and nine 3-pointers in the last seven games. … Last five games for Manheim Central’s Kaylie Kroll: 12.4 points and nine 3’s, including a season-high 18 points with four treys in a win over Elizabethtown. … Last four games for Solanco’s Jenna Ehlers: 16.0 points and three 3’s, including a career-high 24-point night in a victory over Warwick. Thoughts and good vibes going out to Ehlers’ coach, Solanco skipper Chad McDowell. … Last four games for Annville-Cleona’s Ava Hoover: 13.0 points, including a season-best 22-point effort in a win over Camp Hill, as the Dutchmen hit the week riding a 4-game winning streak — and needing more victories — and help — to make the postseason dance. … Twin powers activate: Last five games for Columbia’s Brie Droege: 21.8 points and three 3’s. Last seven games for the Tide’s Brooke Droege: 18.0 points with seven treys, leaving her 9 points shy of 1,000. Teammate Kailee Soto has 10 3’s in the last five games. … Last eight games for Lancaster Country Day’s Genesis Meadows: 25.3 points, 20 treys and four 30-point games. She’s now the program’s all-time leading scorer. … Last eight games for Lancaster Mennonite’s Jayla Rivera: 22.6 points, 14 3’s and two 30-point outings. … Get well soon, Linden Hall’s Meli Figueroa — the Lions’ 4-year contributor, 3-time D3 champ and wily vet. … Odd stat: Octorara has one 3-pointer as a team in 16 games. And hey, that’s OK. The Braves picked up their second win this season last week, with a 22-point nod over West Nottingham Academy, as Octorara continues to take some steps forward. … Last 10 games for Pequea Valley’s Janae Patterson: 15.2 points and 14 3-pointers; the Braves are 9-1 over that clip. … Last six games for Cocalico’s Teagan Sahm: 13.5 points, including 20 points in an OT win over Conestoga Valley — the Bucks’ second OT setback this winter. … Donegal’s Bella Mackison has a dozen 3-pointers in the last seven games. … Last six games for Lampeter-Strasburg sniper Anna Horner: 12.5 points and 14 3-pointers, including a 19-point, 5-trey night in a win over Donegal last week. Teammate Ava Vaughn has 11 3-balls over that same stretch, as the Pioneers haven’t been shy about letting it fly from the arc. … LNP stats have Lancaster Catholic for 104 3-pointers made, most in the league. That’s six treys a night for the Crusaders. Mary Bolesky had a six-3, 23-point night in Catholic’s setback at Central York last week. … Last six games for Northern Lebanon’s Olivia Shutter: 16.3 points and five 3’s. … Lebanon coach Jaime Walborn needs five more wins for 50 with the Cedars. … Cocalico coach Andrew Garrett needs four more wins for 75 with the Eagles. … Lancaster Catholic coach Charlie Detz needs eight more wins for 225 with the Crusaders. … Warwick coach Danny Cieniewicz needs five more wins for 50 with the Warriors. … Hempfield coach Kendra Merrifield needs seven more wins for 75 with the Knights. … Ephrata coach Brian Cerullo needs eight more wins for 75 with the Mounts. … McCaskey coach Brian McCloud is in his 16th season with the Tornado, and Northern Lebanon coach Ken Battistelli is in his 16th season with the Vikings. Sorry to report that I do not have career records for either of those gentlemen. I’ve searched high and low over the years, but never stumbled across them. If anyone at McCaskey or Northern Lebanon has their career records, I’d love to hear from you, because I’m quite sure they’ve both hit some milestone numbers over the years.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage