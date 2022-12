McCaskey's girls basketball team got off to a blistering start this season, ripping off a 7-game winning streak to get everyone's attention, and vault to the top of the Section 1 charts prior to the holiday break.

The Red Tornado's winning tear was snapped by undefeated Lebanon on Wednesday, but it's still been a great early ride for McCaskey.

Chatting all things Tornado hoops with McCaskey's Anisha Sepulveda and Keymara Myers here:

