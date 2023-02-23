For the third game in a row, Columbia was snake-bitten in the third quarter. Up a sizable margin at halftime, the host Crimson Tide was outscored by a sizable margin in the third period. It proved to be the difference in an eventual 54-48 District Three Class 3A semifinals loss to visiting Delone Catholic.

As a result, top-seeded Columbia (19-5) will be unable to defend its District 3-3A crown, with fifth-seeded Delone Catholic (17-7) instead set to face second-seeded Trinity (19-2) in Tuesday night’s district final at Hershey’s Giant Center. The L-L Section Four co-champion Crimson Tide will host third-seeded Oley Valley (19-5) in Monday’s consolation for a spot in the PIAA Class 3A tournament.

“We knew they (Delone Catholic) were going to come here pumped with nothing to lose,” Columbia coach Kerry Glover said. “We had to make sure we remember we’re the defending champs and we need to hold our house down.”

Columbia did that in the first half, jumping out to a 26-8 lead and taking a 30-13 advantage into intermission, in large part by forcing 13 turnovers with a defensive mix of zone, trap and man-to-man.

Columbia committed nine turnovers in the third quarter, when it was also whistled for a technical foul. Delone Catholic outscored the Tide 16-4 in the frame.

The Squires went from a 2-3 zone on defense in the first half to man-to-man in the second half.

“They actually made the switch we wanted by going man-to-man in the second half,” Glover said. “For whatever reason we played better against the zone in the first half.”

After winning 19 of its first 21 games, Columbia has suddenly lost three in a row. During the three-game losing streak, Columbia has outscored opponents 77-62 in the first half, but has been outscored by their opponents 52-18 in the third quarter.

“I don’t know why,” Glover said. “It’s hit or miss. I have no answer for it.”

Still, Columbia clung to a 40-34 advantage with 5 minutes, 40 seconds left Thursday night. The Squires scored 15 of the game’s next 17 points, going in front for the first time with 4:23 remaining and pushing the lead to 49-42 with 1:31 to go.

The Tide were paced by Brelon Miller (14 points, five steals, four rebounds), Jordan Poole (11 points) and Ladarian Miller (10 points).

Asked about his message to his team postgame, Glover said, “Our message is the same.”

“Don’t get too high,” he said. “Don’t get too low. Don’t beat yourselves up when you make mistakes. It’s part of the game. Mistakes are going to happen. Let’s just try to limit them and try to do what we do best for four quarters of basketball. We just didn’t do it tonight.”

The Tide will try again Monday, needing four quarters of basketball to keep their season alive.

“If not, that’ll be the curtain call,” Glover said. “Hopefully we can bounce back.”

BOX SCORE