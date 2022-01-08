YORK — Score the rematch to Delone Catholic.

In one of the most much-anticipated games in the area this girls basketball season, the Squirettes and Lancaster Catholic squared off Saturday night in a rematch of last year’s District 3 Class 4A title game.

This time, Delone Catholic needed overtime, as the hard-charging Squirettes, who beat the Crusaders for district gold last February, pulled off a nifty comeback in a 49-41 victory over Lancaster Catholic in front of a spirited crowd in the West York Showcase event.

It was 40-40 headed into OT after Delone Catholic’s Giana Hoddinott heaved in a runner from just inside the 3-point stripe with 13 seconds to go. Lancaster Catholic, which coughed up a 14-point cushion, had a 40-38 lead when Lily Lehman drilled a corner 3-pointer with 47 seconds left in regulation.

But the Crusaders (7-3) couldn’t slam the door, even after forcing a turnover after Lehman’s made trey. Delone Catholic got the ball back, and Hoddinott, driving from the top of the key, drew a foul, and she tossed the shot up trying to get a continuation call. The shot went in, but the D1 Mount St. Mary's recruit missed the ensuing foul shot.

In OT, the Squirettes (9-0) outscored the Crusaders 9-1; Hoddinott, who scored 18 points, had five points in OT, including a quick and-1 to give Delone Catholic, No. 2 in the D3-4A power rankings, the lead for good.

It was a stinger setback for the Crusaders, who bolted to an early 18-6 lead, and were up 22-8 when Vivian Klemmer banked in a shot in the key. Delone Catholic didn't take its first lead until 34-31 on Emily McCann's trey with 6:42 to go in regulation. Lancaster Catholic, No. 7 in the D3-4A power rankings, rallied from a 5-point deficit to take the lead on Lehman's clutch triple.

“We have to find a way to close out games,” Lancaster Catholic coach Charlie Detz said. “We had two possessions up by two with under a minute to play, and we didn’t ice the game. Against a team like Delone, you can’t give them two, three, four chances because they’ll find a way to win. We came here expecting to win. And for the first three quarters we played like we were going to win. But we didn’t close it out. We’ll learn from this.”

Rylee Kraft (12 points), Lehman (11 points) and Mary Bolesky (10 points) paced Lancaster Catholic in the scoring column. But the Crusaders couldn’t overcome 22 turnovers — four each in the fourth and OT.

Makenna Mummert popped in a game-high 20 points and pulled down nine rebounds for Delone Catholic.

Also here Saturday ...

Columbia 57, York Catholic 46: The beat goes on for the Crimson Tide, which used a 22-point second-quarter barrage to get things cooking on the way to improving to 9-0 this season.

It was a balanced attack for Columbia: Brie Droege bucketed a game-high 19 points; Brooke Droege chipped in with 13 points, including a pair of second-quarter 3-pointers, the latter giving Columbia a 29-18 lead at the break; MacKenzie Burke hit three treys and added 11 points; Morgan Bigler had four paint buckets; and Emily Gambler yanked down a game-high 11 rebounds.

Columbia’s largest lead was a 17-point bulge in the fourth quarter when Gambler scored off a pretty backdoor pass from Brooke Droege with 3:45 to play.

“We’re not sharp right now,” Tide coach Karl Kreiser said. “We’re still climbing, and we still have a way to go. The last couple of games we’ve struggled a bit, and we haven’t been as crisp. But the nice thing is that we know what we need to work on to get better — and we’ll be better.”

Eastern York 58, Solanco 18: While Columbia kept on trucking, the Golden Mules remained winless. Breana Grim hit four 3-pointers and popped in a game-high 16 points, Arianna Seitz scored nine first-quarter points, helping the Golden Knights grab a 23-3 lead, and Eastern sailed past Solanco.

Olivia Lasko scored eight points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Mules, who dipped to 0-10 overall, while Eastern remained unbeaten; the Knights, who are No. 1 in the D3-4A power ratings, are 9-0.

