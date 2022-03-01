McSHERRYSTOWN — Lancaster Catholic had all kinds of momentum, and when Jeriyah Johnson drilled a top-of-the-key 3-pointer with 5:31 to play, the Crusaders had whittled Delone Catholic’s lead down to 38-30.

After that, it was all Squirettes.

Giana Hoddinott had a back-breaking layup with 3:47 to play, and host Delone Catholic went 13-for-14 from the foul line over the final 4:37 for a 53-41 victory over Lancaster Catholic in a much-anticipated District 3 Class 4A semifinal showdown.

The Squirettes topped the Crusaders in the D3-4A championship game here last March, and that loss sent Lancaster Catholic packing for the season, when only district champs went to the PIAA playoffs.

Delone Catholic also rallied past the Crusaders for an improbable OT win in a nonleague game back in January. So Lancaster Catholic was plenty motivated for its trip here Tuesday.

“It’s disappointing because we thought the game plan was right, but we didn’t play five as one,” Crusaders’ coach Charlie Detz said. “We preach, preach, preach, preach, preach teamwork. That’s what we build our foundation on. Tonight, we self-imploded and we did things we normally don’t do.”

Lancaster Catholic (22-5) had already locked up a spot in the state playoffs this time around, and the fifth-seeded Crusaders will host No. 7 Bermudian Springs in the third-place game on Friday.

Top-seeded Delone Catholic (25-1) will take on No. 3 Berks Catholic — a 49-46 winner in OT over Bermudian on Tuesday — for D3-4A gold on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center.

Tuesday, L-L League champ Lancaster Catholic had an 11-7 lead on Lily Lehman’s wing 3-pointer, but Delone Catholic closed quickly for a 13-11 lead, on the way to a 21-12 cushion on Makenna Mummert’s driving layup with 4:12 to go in the half.

Lancaster Catholic jabbed back, getting treys from Lehman and Autumn Lipson, and cut the Squirettes’ lead to 23-21 at the break, while surviving nine first-half turnovers forced by Delone Catholic’s swarming full-court press.

“We survived their flurry in the first half, from 21-12 to get to within two at halftime,” Detz said. “We had all the momentum, but then we had a self-implosion. We kind of lost our minds when things got a little tough.”

The Squirettes seized control in the third quarter behind Mummert, who had three buckets, including a 3-pointer for a 35-23 lead, and Delone Catholic outscored Lancaster Catholic 15-4 in the third for a cozy 38-25 lead.

The Crusaders struck quickly in the fourth; Lehman had a bucket, and when Johnson’s 3-ball swished through the net, Lancaster Catholic was within 38-30.

But the Crusaders’ wheels quickly came off. After getting tangled up in a scrum at mid-court, Johnson was whistled for a technical, and Delone Catholic made both free throws and got the ball back.

Then came the march to the foul line. Lancaster Catholic was within 51-41 with a minute to go on Madelynn Card’s baseline 3-pointer. But Delone Catholic closed it out at the line and dances into Saturday’s finale.

In Class 3A on Tuesday ...

Brandywine Heights 54, Pequea Valley 40: The host Bullets used a 13-2 second-quarter clip for a 23-13 halftime lead, and then had a 23-point third-quarter barrage to open up some breathing room on the way to beating the third-seeded Braves (13-13) in the third-place game. Sarah Arment scored 12 points for PV, which will enter the PIAA playoffs as the fourth seed out of D3.

