La Academia, a charter school in Lancaster city, has pulled its boys basketball team out of the District Three Class 1A tournament after the district deemed two of the school’s starters ineligible for the postseason.

District Three executive director Ron Kennedy said the matter came down to La Academia not filing the proper paperwork. But La Academia coach Jerry Johnson, the McCaskey basketball legend who had a successful playing career at Rider and a long pro career overseas, disagrees.

The issue came about Feb. 17, four days before the District Three 1A tournament began. Kennedy said that is when District Three was “alerted by a school that there were kids on La Academia’s roster who were in question.”

“District Three is obligated, once we get that information from a school, to investigate,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy declined to name what school asked to investigate La Academia, but Johnson said it was Linville Hill School, based in Paradise. Linville was set to face La Academia, last year’s District Three 1A champion, in Monday’s first-round playoff game.

“There is a procedure that needs to be followed to file for postseason eligibility,” Kennedy said. “That was not done. No waivers were filed for either of the players in question.”

Kennedy is referring to a rule put in place by the PIAA beginning in the 2018-19 school year where a player is ineligible for the postseason for one year after he or she transfers to a new school in his or her sophomore, junior or senior year.

There are exceptions to that rule, but a school must file a waiver form, which can then be processed at the district level.

Johnson said he was aware of that bylaw from having filed similar paperwork for two starters on last year’s team who transferred elsewhere over the summer.

According to Johnson, one of his La Academia starters on this year’s team moved to Lancaster from Philadelphia after his mother died. That player lives with his uncle in Lancaster.

According to Johnson, he inquired with Kennedy in November as to whether or not he had to file a waiver form so the player would be eligible for the postseason.

“I try to cross T’s and dot I’s for everything I do,” Johnson said. “We (Kennedy and I) had this conversation about (the player). We went back into the bylaws.”

Specifically, Johnson is referring to Article VI, Section A, C.1 of the PIAA bylaws, which states, “A District Committee may waive the period of post-season ineligibility upon demonstration by the student that the transfer was necessitated by exceptional and unusual circumstances beyond the reasonable control of the student’s family.”

That provision requires a waiver to be filed by the school of the player.

But Johnson said, “He (the player) wouldn’t need any documentation.”

“I was told that by Ron in November,” Johnson said. “He (the player) wouldn’t need any paperwork. Ron said, ‘No, you’re good.’”

Even if Johnson were to have filed a waiver last Thursday, PIAA bylaws require waivers to be submitted no later than 30 days prior to the start of the postseason in order for the district to have proper time to review the matter. Johnson said he’s frustrated with the 30-day window when District Three so quickly determined two of his starters to be ineligible.

“If they can do what they did on a Thursday and rush to do that, then there should be some recourse for that,” Johnson said. “There should be a cap of when people can file complaints.”

The other La Academia starter in question had transferred from McCaskey, and Johnson said he understood that player would be ineligible for the postseason.

Johnson said La Academia was down to seven varsity players by the end of the regular season. Had La Academia opted to play Linville Hill on Monday without the two starters who were deemed ineligible, they would have only had five players, two of whom have rarely seen action this season.

“I wasn’t going to do that under those circumstances,” Johnson said.

After being informed by District Three of the matter Feb. 17, Johnson said he spoke to board members at La Academia – Johnson is also a La Academia board member – that same day and decided a couple days later to pull his team out of the tournament. Linville Hill advanced to the District Three 1A semifinal by forfeit.

La Academia, the county’s only charter school, has been open since 1998. It is tuition-free and has a minority-based student body. The La Academia boys basketball program is in its third year of existence, its second as a member of the PIAA. It has no nickname and no home gymnasium. It competes in the state’s smallest classification – its enrollment of male students in November 2020 was 57, according to the PIAA website.

Last season, La Academia, after winning the District Three 1A championship, reached the state semifinals.

La Academia’s marketing and social media specialist Joe Ramos sent out an official statement from the school on the matter late Monday afternoon.

“We understand that our ‘overnight’ success has caused us to be under a microscope and intimidated many of our opponents,” the statement reads. “However, we have always played by the rules and lived out our mission of ‘Empowering scholars to be the best they can be.’ We have overcome so much these past two seasons, but this ruling by District 3 has tied our hands.”

While Kennedy said he is sympathetic to the challenges faced by La Academia, “bottom line is there are rules that need to be followed.”

“We’re in the field of education,” Kennedy said. “Perhaps there needs to be more education on our end to other schools on the matter (in regards to PIAA bylaws). We talked about that as a committee. But this rule has been in place for four years.”

Johnson feels otherwise.

“Ron knows this is bigger than paperwork,” Johnson said.

Asked if he would file waiver forms for all incoming transfers in future seasons in order to avoid a similar situation, Johnson said, “It depends on the situation.”

Johnson said he informed his players of the decision to pull out of the tournament over the weekend.

“It’s a tough conversation to have under the circumstances,” Johnson said. “It was the right decision.”