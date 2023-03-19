One of the best-kept secrets in Lancaster County hoops is a 6-foot-5 forward whose season is still going. Daniel King does a little bit of everything for Linville Hill Christian.

Every team needs a player like King. He’s skilled. That much is clear. He’s also feisty. He never allows his teammates to lose their edge.

“I love the sport; I have a lot of passion for it,” King said. “I play with a lot of emotion. I leave it all out there. I’m going to give it my all and you’re going to see it.”

Linville Hill (24-0) will take on District Five champion Berlin Brothersvalley (25-2) in the PIAA Class 1A boys basketball semifinals at Chambersburg at 7 p.m. tonight.

It has been a one-of-a-kind season for the Warriors, who breezed to Christian Commonwealth Athletic Conference and District Three championships. They have navigated the rough waters of the PIAA playoffs with a mixture of teamwork and toughness.

King’s importance to Linville was undeniable in the quarterfinals against Chester Charter Academy. The Warriors emptied their emotional tank and held on for a 63-58 win.

When King was on the bench with four fouls in the third quarter, a 10-point lead was trimmed to one.

“He’s a very key part of our team,” senior guard Tim Fisher said. “On offense, he just creates a flow almost. He keeps it organized so it doesn’t get out of hand.”

King can score at the rim, hit a mid-range jumper and handle the ball against pressure. On defense, he’s often the center in a 2-3 zone that harasses, traps and produces turnovers. The senior brings a rare mixture of height and versatility.

“He’s one of those guys you don’t want on the other team,” Linville coach Mike Schatzmann said. “He’s a great kid. He’s got a lot of fire. He wants to win. A lot of times he’s out on the floor talking for me.”

Linville has four indispensable players. Take one away and the team isn’t the same.

Fisher and Matthew Lapp, both guards, handle the ball and provide a defensive spark. Forwards King and Stephen Smucker rebound and do the dirty work in the paint.

The Warriors’ fifth spot rotates depending on what they need on a given day. It could be starter Reagan Smoker or bench options Ryan Martin and Giovanni Sejuste completing the lineup.

There’s no one else at Linville who can bring what King brings. His presence inside is vital.

“He’s a very good court leader.” Fisher said. “He’s very smart with getting rebounds and putting the ball back up again. We need to have that big body in there.”

Berlin Brothersvalley has two mercy-rule wins in this tournament, including a 67-43 victory over Phil-Mont Christian in the quarterfinals. The Mountaineers are no strangers to this stage. They won a PIAA championship in 2019 and lost in the final two years later.

Linville, which is making its first semifinal appearance, shares the ball well and creates quality shots. The Warriors need everyone to make it work. They scored 59 points and shot 55% from the floor when King was playing against Chester Charter. They scored four points and shot 1-for-9 when he was out.

Sitting for nearly seven minutes was torture for a competitor like King, who kept lobbying to return to the floor.

“He definitely has a lot of passion,” Lapp said. “Even in practice he can get pretty frustrated sometimes. He brings us up. It’s encouraging. It’s always, ‘We’re good. Turn around and get a stop next time.’”

King should have a chance to play beyond high school if he chooses. Linville’s postseason run has allowed him to showcase himself.

One college coach was waiting outside the locker room to speak with King following the hard-fought win over Chester Charter.

“He’s flying under the radar,” Schatzmann said. “He can play D-III somewhere. They’re not looking at him. They will soon.”

That’s the beauty of winning. No one stays a secret for long.