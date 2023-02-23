LEBANON – The Lebanon girls basketball team finds itself dealing with its first losing streak of the year at the most inconvenient time.

The Cedars fell to Dallastown 49-44 in the District Three Class 6A quarterfinals on Thursday night, their second consecutive loss after opening the season with 24 wins.

Lebanon seemed to be in good shape at halftime, when Zariyah Whigham’s put-back in the dying seconds of the second period put the host Cedars up 29-16 at intermission.

However, the 11th-seeded Wildcats (16-8) had a quick 8-0 run to start the second half, and a prolonged 20-5 run to end the game, that took them past the No. 3 Cedars.

“We need to learn and understand that this is the playoffs,” Lebanon head coach Jaime Walborn said of the Cedars’ need heading into the tournament’s consolation rounds. “Teams make runs. We have to respond better. We need to make adjustments in game that they are asking us to make, and not panic.”

Lebanon had seven turnovers in the whole first half, but gave the ball away on the first four possessions of the second half against Dallastown’s 1-2-2 full-court pressure. The first three of those turnovers led to points: 3-point shots by Praise Matthews and Maggie Groh, and a put back by McKenna Kelley.

That had the Wildcats within 29-24 quickly, but for a few minutes after that, the game settled down and the Cedars built a double-digit lead again. A layup by Aaliya Ferrer made it 39-29 with three minutes left in the third period.

After that, Dallastown outscored Lebanon 20-5 in the last 11 minutes of the contest. All five points for the Cedars were from Whigham, who finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds, both game highs.

A layup by Whigham pushed Lebanon’s lead to 42-37 with 2:22 left, but after a Dallastown timeout, almost everything went the Wildcats’ way.

Haley Jamison made the last of Dallastown’s eight 3-point field goals to get the visitors within two points. The full-court press led to Groh’s steal and lay up to tie the game. Another giveaway allowed Matthews to score a hoop and free throw to put the Wildcats up 45-42 with 1:17 left in the game.

“They do a good job of dribbling and handing off, penetrating and kicking out,” Walborn said. “We just gave them too many open looks in the second half.”

Groh and Matthews both made a pair of free throws in the last 40 seconds to ice the game.

Kailah Correa scored 12 points for Lebanon and needs 14 more to reach 1,000 in her sophomore season. Liliana Harrison had 12 rebounds.

Matthews led the Wildcats with 15 points, and also had six rebounds. Kiara McNealy finished with seven rebounds to lead Dallastown. The Wildcats had 11 turnovers in the first half, but had just three giveaways after the break.

Lebanon will host Manheim Township in the consolation semifinals on Monday, with both teams’ state playoff hopes still in doubt. Dallastown will travel to Central York for the district semifinals, both teams having already secured PIAA tournament bids.