DALLASTOWN — Manheim Township girls basketball coach Sean Burkhart knew playing at No. 2 Dallastown was a tough draw for his team.

However, the youthful Blue Streaks were hanging tough late in the third quarter of Thursday’s District Three Class 6A quarterfinal.

Until one fateful possession.

With the margin at only six points, the host Wildcats pulled down four straight offensive rebounds. Seconds later, Olivia Stein drilled a 3-pointer and Dallastown never looked back, going on to defeat Manheim Township 48-31.

“Those are the possessions in games like this that will ultimately dictate who wins,” Burkhart said. “If you wind up on the right side of those possessions more times in a game, usually good things happen.

“On that possession it looked like Gianna (Smith) may have gotten elbowed in the face and kind of knocked out of that play, so they were kind of on a power play with our tallest rebounder not involved.”

Despite the loss, the season isn’t over for the Blue Streaks (15-8), who move into the consolation bracket, where they will play at No. 3 Red Lion on Monday. Dallastown (21-3) will face Cumberland Valley in Monday’s semifinals. The top seven teams qualify for the PIAA tournament.

Burkhart said that experience played a role in Thursday’s contest, especially against a senior-laden squad that has the likes of defensive hawk D’Shantae Edwards, who not only led the Wildcats with 13 points, but had six steals.

“(Dallastown coach Jay Rexroth) also has one of the best athletic kids and she is still only at 80%. That’s the scary part,” Burkhart said of Edwards. “Their core kids are seniors. Our core kids are a mix of a couple of seniors and underclassmen.”

Sophomore Ava Byrne led all scorers for Township, dropping 15 points. Byrne scored 13 in the first half, including all seven in the opening quarter.

The Wildcats led 28-12 after back-to-back 3-pointers from Abby Jacobs with 1:41 left in the first half before Byrne went on a personal 6-0 run. Sarah Kraus added a layup 10 seconds before halftime, bringing Township within 29-20 at the break.

“My team helped me get open. They set really good screens that made us more productive on offense,” Byrne said.

Missy Welch converted a three-point play and Byrne followed with a sweet floater, cutting the lead to 31-25. Later, a Smith free throw made it 35-29 before the Wildcats’ pivotal possession.

Dallastown opened the fourth with a 6-0 run and held the Blue Streaks to just two points in the final period.

“We are really happy to not be done tonight. We definitely have more to prove,” Byrne said. “I think we are ready for the rest of the season, to regroup this week and get back at it on Monday. I look at every game as experience and a way to get better.”

“We are going to have to go on the road every game as the lowest-seeded team left and it’s tough,” Burkhart said. “It’s a learning curve and you’ve got to learn on the fly. Learning on the fly against a team like that, that are well-coached, that play hard and that have had success playing in big games is very tough.”