Elco's Corey Attivo (44) blocks a shot by Lancaster Catholic's Mason Moore (5) during first half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Elco High School in Myerstown Friday Jan. 7, 2022.
Elco's Luke Williams (30) steals the ball from Lancaster Catholic's Thadeus Lee (12) during first half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Elco High School in Myerstown Friday Jan. 7, 2022.
Elco's Luke Williams (30) hauls in a pass under the blanket against Lancaster Catholic during first half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Elco High School in Myerstown Friday Jan. 7, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic's Nahjier Akins (11) reacts after the Crusaders take the lead at the end of the third period against Elco in an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Elco High School in Myerstown Friday Jan. 7, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic's Nahjier Akins (11) goes to the hoop as Elco's Cole Thomas (24) defends during second half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Elco High School in Myerstown Friday Jan. 7, 2022.
Elco's Corey Attivo (44) goes to the hoop as Lancaster Catholic's Kyle Wassel (10) defends during first half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Elco High School in Myerstown Friday Jan. 7, 2022.
Elco's Dallas George (13) gets hung up with Lancaster Catholic's Jack Engle (0) during first half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Elco High School in Myerstown Friday Jan. 7, 2022.
Elco's Corey Attivo (44) puts up a shot over Lancaster Catholic's Thadeus Lee (12) during first half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Elco High School in Myerstown Friday Jan. 7, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic's Raaker Smith (3) goes to the hoop against Elco during second half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Elco High School in Myerstown Friday Jan. 7, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic's Nahjier Akins (11) puts up a shot against Elco during second half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Elco High School in Myerstown Friday Jan. 7, 2022.
Elco's Corey Attivo (44) drives to the hoop against Lancaster Catholic during first half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Elco High School in Myerstown Friday Jan. 7, 2022.
Elco's Camden Marquette (3) takes a shot against Lancaster Catholic during first half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Elco High School in Myerstown Friday Jan. 7, 2022.
Elco's Rheece Shuey (33) puts up a shot against Lancaster Catholic during first half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Elco High School in Myerstown Friday Jan. 7, 2022.
Elco's Corey Attivo (44) puts up against Lancaster Catholic during first half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Elco High School in Myerstown Friday Jan. 7, 2022.
Elco's Rheece Shuey (33) makes a lay up against Lancaster Catholic during first half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Elco High School in Myerstown Friday Jan. 7, 2022.
Catholic’s defense looked championship-caliber most of the way, both a sagging man-to-man and occasional zone designed to lock up Corey Attivo, Elco’s 6-7 center, who came in averaging nearly 15 points a game.
He scored 11.
“They do a great job of getting in the gaps,’’ Conners said. “That made it hard to get the ball in the post.’’
Elco made three 3-pointers in the game’s first 10 minutes, though. They led 11-2 and 14-4, and it looked like the Crusaders weren’t going to be able to score enough.
Enter Catholic’s Connor Ott, another of the several sophomores who played big roles. Ott scored all of his game-high 22, and all six of his 3-pointers, after the first quarter.
Suddenly it looked like the Raiders didn’t have enough answers offensively. Catholic ended the third quarter on a 16-5 run for a remarkable 42-35 lead.
But, as Conners put it, “Our guys just kept plugging, because that’s what they do.’’
Elco’s Luke Williams, the fearsome linebacker in football season, dug into guarding Ott when the Raiders were in man-to-man. Elco got a key turnover or two when it went to a zone, and especially when they extended it to a full-court trap.
The stretch drive was tense and wild.
Catholic led 50-47 on Ott’s final three with 1:42 left, but the Crusaders missed a key one-and-one at the foul line and didn’t score again.
Elco tied it on two Attivo free throws with 1:07 left.
Catholic held for a while, then missed a jumper.
Elco then got George in the lane in a wild sequence in which he appeared to score, but the bedlam had drowned out a whistle before the shot.
That put George exactly where he wanted to be. The win put the Raiders where everybody wants to be.
“We talk all the time about working hard, staying gritty,’’ Conners said. “Regardless of the outcome, it’s just a process. But when you get an outcome like tonight, it’s nice to look at the boys and say it’s working.’’