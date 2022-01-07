MYERSTOWN — Lancaster Catholic came about as close as you can to opening up the race in Section Four of the Lancaster-Lebanon League here Friday.

Elco managed to close the door.

Two pressure free throws by sophomore guard Dallas George with 1.4 seconds left gave the Raiders a dramatic 52-50 win over Catholic.

“He wanted them,’’ Elco coach Brad Conners said of George and the game-winners. “He wanted to shoot them. I had a lot of confidence with him on the line.’’

Elco goes to 8-2 overall, 4-0 and two games clear of everyone else in the section. Catholic, rebuilding a bit after two straight section and District Three championships, is 3-6, 3-2.

Catholic’s defense looked championship-caliber most of the way, both a sagging man-to-man and occasional zone designed to lock up Corey Attivo, Elco’s 6-7 center, who came in averaging nearly 15 points a game.

He scored 11.

“They do a great job of getting in the gaps,’’ Conners said. “That made it hard to get the ball in the post.’’

Elco made three 3-pointers in the game’s first 10 minutes, though. They led 11-2 and 14-4, and it looked like the Crusaders weren’t going to be able to score enough.

Enter Catholic’s Connor Ott, another of the several sophomores who played big roles. Ott scored all of his game-high 22, and all six of his 3-pointers, after the first quarter.

Suddenly it looked like the Raiders didn’t have enough answers offensively. Catholic ended the third quarter on a 16-5 run for a remarkable 42-35 lead.

But, as Conners put it, “Our guys just kept plugging, because that’s what they do.’’

Elco’s Luke Williams, the fearsome linebacker in football season, dug into guarding Ott when the Raiders were in man-to-man. Elco got a key turnover or two when it went to a zone, and especially when they extended it to a full-court trap.

The stretch drive was tense and wild.

Catholic led 50-47 on Ott’s final three with 1:42 left, but the Crusaders missed a key one-and-one at the foul line and didn’t score again.

Elco tied it on two Attivo free throws with 1:07 left.

Catholic held for a while, then missed a jumper.

Elco then got George in the lane in a wild sequence in which he appeared to score, but the bedlam had drowned out a whistle before the shot.

That put George exactly where he wanted to be. The win put the Raiders where everybody wants to be.

“We talk all the time about working hard, staying gritty,’’ Conners said. “Regardless of the outcome, it’s just a process. But when you get an outcome like tonight, it’s nice to look at the boys and say it’s working.’’