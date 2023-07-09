More than two decades have passed since Curtis Waltman scored the last of his 2,689 points. One of the fabled “Blonde Bombers” now has a touch of gray.

Waltman played football at Villanova and then moved to Oklahoma, where he and his wife Jill raised their four children. The years sped by in a blink, as they often do.

The Garden Spot grad made a sentimental return to his alma mater during the past school year. Waltman was hired as a math teacher and recently took over as boys basketball coach.

He’s back in the Lancaster-Lebanon League. He’s a Spartan again.

“I had such a positive experience going to Garden Spot,” Waltman said. “It was emotional for me to get to come back and give back to my community.”

Any memory of Waltman begins with his points. Some of his scoring feats remain unmatched. They seem to defy what’s possible.

As a senior in 2001, Waltman scored 1,044 points, an L-L League record for a single season. In his final game on his home court, affectionately called “The Box,” Waltman made 25 shots and scored 60 points. Another league mark.

Garden Spot, under coach George Stroup, fired up shots quickly. They played fast and had fun.

Lance Binkley, who will play for Garden Spot next season, didn’t need Google when his new coach was announced. Waltman’s name is on a banner on the gymnasium wall. Binkley could do his research there.

“I was blown away,” Binkley said of the scoring total. “I was like, ‘I’ve got to see who this guy is.’ I wanted to get film from when he was playing. I heard he had a few 60-point games. That’s crazy.”

It was one 60-point game. That’s one more than anyone else who ever played in the L-L.

Walking into The Box stirred up the greatest feelings of nostalgia for Waltman. The gym hasn’t held varsity games since he left. It’s now a part-time practice facility that houses youth sports.

Waltman remembers sneaking in there to practice. He remembers asking fans to move their feet so he could make an inbounds pass. The Box was small. It was hot. It was always full. There seemed to be a few extra points for the Spartans hidden within those walls.

“We had a lot of great times in that gym,” Waltman said. “We would fill it to the brim. Which is actually the reason they built the new gym. We had outgrown it.”

Waltman was a three-sport standout at Garden Spot. He was twice named All-State in football as a receiver and quarterback and won two District Three gold medals in the 400 in track. He was the Lancaster New Era’s Athlete of the Year as a senior.

Although Waltman didn’t mind reflecting on the good old days, he was quick to turn the conversation toward today. He’s passionate about coaching and his mission.

“What’s the real value in athletics?” Waltman said. “For me it’s teaching character and leadership. Our vision as a program is to create servant leaders. Serving one another, serving the school and the community. We’re going to do everything we can to do the right thing. Everything else will fall into place.”

Waltman succeeds Nate Musselman as coach. Garden Spot finished 6-16 overall and placed sixth in Section Two last season. The Spartans last had a winning record in 2018-19, when they qualified for the PIAA Tournament.

Binkley is already impressed with Waltman and is optimistic the fortunes of the team will change.

“He’s really kind to everybody,” Binkley said. “He’s a positive coach. He brings great energy every day. He’s taught me a lot in the few weeks I’ve been working with him.”

What Waltman remembers most about that 60-point performance was how it affected the standings. Garden Spot defeated Lancaster Mennonite, a heated rival at the time, and clinched the section championship. The Spartans cut down the nets.

When Waltman was packing up to move back to Lancaster County from Oklahoma, where he’d lived since 2011, a newspaper article fell out of an old scrapbook.

Buried in the text was the rough outline of a high school kid’s dreams for the future. Waltman wanted to become a math teacher near where he was raised. Sometimes the years bring you full circle.

Waltman’s kids, ages 15 to 11, will walk the same halls he walked and their diploma will bear the same school name. His players won’t play in The Box, but they’ll wear the same color uniforms.

Hearing that long-ago team nickname, the Blonde Bombers, makes Waltman think about a golden time in his life. He can still list all of those teammates: Brian Laub, Jeremy Grabill, Chad Heller, Ed Carvajal, Ryan Trupe, Marsh Usner, Mike Sander, John Wenger, Jared Ruth and Scott Messner.

“When you’re in it, you don’t realize how different it is,” Waltman said. “You expect that’s how it is everywhere you go. It was a great moment where the community rallied around a team. People talk well of those years. It brought everyone together.”

It eventually brought Waltman back home.