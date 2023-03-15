POTTSVILLE — Columbia’s girls basketball team needed one thing and one thing only Wednesday night.

A stop.

Just one defensive play — a steal, a tipped pass, enough hands and flailing arms in the way to disrupt a shooter, even a defensive rebound — and the Crimson Tide would punch their tickets to the PIAA Class 3A Elite Eight.

Instead of mustering a must-have stop, Columbia suffered the cruelest of setbacks.

Trying to protect a 48-47 lead with time running out, the Tide could only watch in sheer disbelief when Lake-Lehman’s Molly Jenkins knocked down a wing 3-pointer to beat the final buzzer, giving the Knights an incredible 50-48 win in a hotly contested state second-round victory over shell-shocked Columbia in Martz Hall.

Game over. And season over for the Tide, who rallied valiantly to take that 48-47 lead on Brie Droege’s pull-up jumper with 21 seconds to go in regulation. With no timeouts left, Lake-Lehman, the District 2 third-seed, worked the ball around, looking to dodge oncoming Tide defenders and get a good look at the bucket.

The ball was eventually reversed to Jenkins, who got a clean look at her attempt. And she buried it.

“We were in our press, and that’s when you take some chances,” Columbia coach Karl Kreiser said. “Someone is going to get open somewhere. And she made it when she had to. We just needed that one stop. We had it down to like two seconds, and then she hit a (3-point) jumper to beat us. It’s tough.”

Especially after Lancaster-Lebanon League champ and District Three runner-up Columbia emptied its tank coming back. Lake-Lehman (25-5) had a 39-31 lead with 4:38 to play on Ella Wilson’s bucket. Undaunted, the Section 4-champ Tide went 8-0 to knot it up at 39-39 when Brooke Droege coaxed in two free throws with 3:06 to go.

Jenkins’ jumper gave Lake-Lehman a 41-39 lead with 2:35 showing, and the last couple of minutes were a blur. Down a bucket, Columbia (24-5) got a jumper from Brie Droege to tie it up at 44-44 with 1:09 to go, and the Knights immediately punched back, with Wilson drilling a 3-pointer for a 47-44 lead.

Wilson had 10 points and Hailey Kline had 20 points and six rebounds for Lake-Lehman.

On Columbia’s ensuing trip, Brie Droege scored off a dribble-drive to slice it to 47-46, and after the Tide forced a steal, Columbia completed its crafty comeback and had a 48-47 lead on Brie Droege’s lane jumper.

It was a clutch comeback in absolute crunch time, with the Tide’s season hanging in the balance.

“I have some clutch players on my team,” Kreiser said. “It’s that simple. It’s not anything I did or said. The players stepped up.”

And were poised to earn a date in Friday’s state quarterfinals. All Columbia needed was, well, that stop. But Jenkins and Lake-Lehman had other ideas.

Brie Droege poured in 32 points, giving her 1,640 career points, and Brooke Droege chipped in with 12 points, giving her 1,187 career points, and the twins will be back for their senior season in December.

They’ll be flanked by sniper and defensive specialist Kailee Soto and rim protector Delaney Burke, who are also due back, after Columbia was KO'd in the second round of the PIAA playoffs for the second year in a row.

Columbia will lose one senior starter to graduation; rebounding machine Emily Gambler had a busy day Wednesday. She was in the pool at 9 a.m. at Bucknell competing in the PIAA Class 2A swimming championships. After a return trip to Columbia and a bus ride to Pottsville, she was on the court in Martz Hall — grabbing 10 rebounds — for the Tide.

“It’s a special group,” Kreiser said. “They won the league championship, and they can’t take that away from us. This is going to sting. But hopefully they remember this sting, because we’ll pretty much have our whole team back next season.”

