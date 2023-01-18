It was a busy Tuesday night on the L-L League girls basketball docket, with some head-to-head section showdowns and some nonleague tilts on the schedule. Here’s the roundup, plus some notes …

SECTION 2

Manheim Central 52, Warwick 25 — The host Barons roared past the Warriors to remain alone atop the section standings. Warwick needed a victory to force a tie for first, but Manheim Central used a 15-2 second-quarter run for a 29-9 halftime lead and never looked back. Maddie Knier poured in 26 points and Kaylie Kroll added 13 points for the Barons, while Bella Smithson scored 13 points for the Warriors, who suffered their second straight setback, which caused them to fall out of a first-place tie in the loss column with Manheim Central late last week.

Ephrata 56, Elizabethtown 22 — The host Mountaineers remained on Manheim Central’s heels in the section race, opening the game on a 13-4 clip, before a 21-point second-quarter outburst and a 16-5 third-quarter spree subdued the Bears. Cara Tiesi was the shooting star Tuesday; she knocked down five 3-pointers and bucketed 17 points for Ephrata; Jasmine Griffin chipped in with 15 points for the victors. Taryn Hummer scored 11 points for E-town, which dropped its third straight game.

Conestoga Valley 54, Garden Spot 40 — Make that two wins in a row for the Buckskins, who raced out to a 29-17 halftime lead and then eased past the host Spartans. Rhiannon Henry (12 points), Ashley Cirilo (season-high 10 points) and Megan Fliegel (season-high 10 points) all scored in double-digits for CV. Meanwhile, Morgan Pavelik (13 points) and Nikki Zeiset (11 points) paced Garden Spot.

SECTION 3

Lampeter-Strasburg 48, Cocalico 34 — The Pioneers remained alone in second place — behind undefeated Lancaster Catholic — in the section hunt, outscoring the host Eagles 24-17 in the second half for their second straight win to remain on the Crusaders’ heels. Katie Ranck (18 points) and Anna Horner (12 points, 3 3-pointers) led L-S, which had a 7-point lead at the half. Teagan Sahm scored 14 points for Cocalico, which had its 2-game winning streak snapped.

Elco 56, Donegal 42 — The Raiders remained within shouting distance of the section leaders as Kenzie Eckhart (season-high 13 points), Makenna Seifert (season-high 13 points), Maddie Stout (10 points) and Sophie Irvin (10 points) all scored in double-digits to pace Elco. Remy White (season-high 17 points) and Bella Mackison (season-high 12 points) led the host Indians, who trailed 30-18 at the break and couldn’t get over the hump, for their sixth straight setback.

SECTION 4

Lancaster Country Day 50, Octorara 13 — L-L League scoring leader Genesis Meadows scored 19 points — snapping her string of three 30-point scoring games in a row — and Chantel Cannon chipped in with a season-best 13 points for the Cougars, who roared to a 12-0 lead, led 30-5 at the break, and remained within shouting distance in the section chase. Jamie Guertler scored 8 points for the host Braves, who were coming off their first win this season late last week.

Lancaster Mennonite 59, Linden Hall 17 — The Blazers jumped out to a 34-15 halftime lead, and then outscored the host Lions 25-2 in the second half — including an 18-0 third-quarter blitz — to pick up their second victory in row. Jayla Rivera poured in 33 points and Liviiah Sweeney drilled three 3-pointers and dropped in 16 points for Mennonite, while Meli Figueroa scored a season-high 15 points for Linden Hall, which remained winless. ... FYI: Rivera hit the 800-point plateau in her career; the senior is up to 814 points for the Blazers.

NONLEAGUE

Penn Manor 43, Solanco 31 — The Comets snapped their 3-game skid, making their 21-16 halftime lead stand up against the host Golden Mules. Alayzha Twyman hit three of Penn Manor’s seven 3-pointers and popped in a career-high 11 points for the Comets, while Paige Althoff scored a season-high 10 points for Solanco, which was right back on the court one night after defeating Donegal.

Northern Lebanon 55, Hershey 38 — The Vikings’ 2-game slide is history, as a Lebanon County team beat the Trojans on their home court for the second straight game. Just one night after Lebanon won at Hershey, NL opened the game on a 12-4 clip, put up 21 second-quarter points for a cozy 33-15 halftime lead, and then coasted past the Trojans. Olivia Shutter (19 points) and Kasey Weimer (career-high 17 points) paced the Vikes.

Governor Mifflin 64, Cedar Crest 56 — The Mustangs cooled off the host Falcons. Mifflin bolted to a 34-25 lead at the break — opening the game with a 23-point first-quarter scoring barrage — and snapped Cedar Crest’s 2-game winning streak; the Falcons had a pair of riveting, come-from-behind Section 1 wins last week, but couldn’t solve the Mustangs. Kaila Francis (15 points), Kaya Camasta (season-high 13 points, 3 3-pointers) and Lizzie Lowe (12 points) all scored in double-digits for the Falcons.

In a key Section 4 game Tuesday, Columbia KO’d Pequea Valley to remain alone atop the standings, snapping the Braves’ 8-game winning tear in the process. Here’s the story …

