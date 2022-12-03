Camden Ochs (22) of Cocalico tries to drive around Owen Fisher (left) of Conestoga Valley during Buckskin Classic Tournament action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, December 3, 2022.
Nathan Showvaker (5) of Conestoga Valley looks for an opening against Tyler Hambright (2) of Cocalico during Buckskin Classic Tournament action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, December 3, 2022.
Tate Wealand (right) of Cocalico reaches to try to steal the ball against Elijah Egerter (2) of Conestoga Valley during Buckskin Classic Tournament action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, December 3, 2022.
Chris Dukes (11) of Conestoga Valley reaches to try to steal the ball from Chase Stark (10) of Cocalico during Buckskin Classic Tournament action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, December 3, 2022.
Griffen Rishell (10) of Conestoga Valley (10) drives to the hoop against Camden Ochs (22) of Cocalico during Buckskin Classic Tournament action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, December 3, 2022.
Griffen Rishell (10) of Conestoga Valley (10) shoots a fade away jumper against Camden Ochs (22) of Cocalico during Buckskin Classic Tournament action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, December 3, 2022.
Tyler Hambright (2) of Cocalico knocks the ball away from Griffen Rishell (10) of Conestoga Valley during Buckskin Classic Tournament action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, December 3, 2022.
Jacjson Esbenshade (21) of Conestoga Valley takes off on a fast break against Cocalico during Buckskin Classic Tournament action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, December 3, 2022.
Chase Stark (10) of Cocalico and Tanner Petersheim (12) of Conestoga Valley battle for a rebound during Buckskin Classic Tournament action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, December 3, 2022.
Tate Wealand (4) of Cocalico drives to the hoop against Tanner Petersheim (12) of Conestoga Valley during Buckskin Classic Tournament action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, December 3, 2022.
Griffen Rishell (10) of Conestoga Valley has the ball knocked out of his hands while driving to the hoop by Roman SantaRosa (right) of Cocalico during Buckskin Classic Tournament action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, December 3, 2022.
The Conestoga Valley student section watches the game against Cocalico during Buckskin Classic Tournament action at Conestoga Valley High School in Lancaster on Saturday, December 3, 2022.
Mark Palczewski
Rishell is Conestoga Valley’s difference maker. He’s the type of player who can have those wow nights. This was one of them.
The senior poured in 27 points. He shot 9-for-21 from the field and 5-for-5 at the foul line. The eruption began when point guard Nate Showvaker found Rishell in the right corner on the first possession. He drilled a 3-pointer and off he went.
“As soon as I hit that first one, I knew it was gonna be a good night,” Rishell said with a smile. “We had the whole squad going. All the energy was there.”
Rishell finished with four 3-pointers. He’s dangerous from beyond the arc. What separates him from many shooting guards is how dangerous he is at the rim and everywhere in between.
The path to becoming an all-around scorer started with an injury. Rishell sprained his wrist during tryouts before his sophomore season. He wasn’t as effective when shooting from deep. He had to develop the rest of his game.
When he looks back on that moment, it was a blessing in disguise.
“I knew I had to put some weight on and get close to the rim,” Rishell said. “Working out just gave me confidence to drive. Ever since then, I continued to go.”
CV scored 15 points and opened a double-digit lead just 2:29 into the first quarter. Cocalico (1-1), playing short-handed without the football players who played in the PIAA Class 5A semifinals Friday, tried to recover. The Eagles were within 17-13 early in the second quarter before fading.
Rishell made his living by sneaking out to the right wing when CV beat the press. He’d either fire a 3, pull up for a mid-range jumper or take it to the rack.
“He works hard on his game,” CV coach Jim Shipper said. “He can score at all three levels actually. He’s a special ballplayer.”
Egerter and Rishell go back about as long as they can remember. They were teammates in third grade. Even in those days, the team knew it could count on Rishell for points.
No matter how much time passes, or how far in the rear-view mirror those Facebook photos get, some things never change.
“He’s always been a big-time scorer,” Egerter said. “When Griff’s hot, you know he’s hot. He’s going to knock down those shots. We know if we need a bucket, we can ride Griff to go get it.”
Tanner Petersheim finished with 12 points for the Buckskins. Egerter had seven points, Chris Dukes had six and Owen Fisher grabbed 10 rebounds.
Conestoga Valley (2-0) has six seniors who see significant playing time. They have some big dreams for the coming months. One of those is to contend in Section Two.
“We’re working hard,” Shipper said. “We feel we’re a little under the radar, which is good sometimes. We play 10-11 guys every night. Everybody gets a part of the pie. Everyone is willing to give up minutes for the greater good. That’s nice to see.”
For Rishell and many of his teammates, it’s the last high school hurrah. The last chance to take some photos and make some more memories.