A few minutes after one of the best performances of his career, someone pulled Griffen Rishell aside and showed him a photo.

It was a blast from the past. The kind that can randomly show up in our Facebook memories or be delivered by our iPhones. This one featured Rishell and other members of a fifth grade travel team.

That’s how far back the history goes for many of these Conestoga Valley boys basketball players. They’ve won a lot of games through the years. They’re ready to win some more.

Capturing the Buckskin Tip-Off Classic was a nice start to the season. CV knocked off Cocalico 61-36 in the championship game at Rill Gymnasium Saturday night.

“All of us here are a big group of brothers,” senior Elijah Egerter said. “That’s all it is. That’s why we come out and do what we do. That’s what shows up on the scoreboard.”

Rishell is Conestoga Valley’s difference maker. He’s the type of player who can have those wow nights. This was one of them.

The senior poured in 27 points. He shot 9-for-21 from the field and 5-for-5 at the foul line. The eruption began when point guard Nate Showvaker found Rishell in the right corner on the first possession. He drilled a 3-pointer and off he went.

“As soon as I hit that first one, I knew it was gonna be a good night,” Rishell said with a smile. “We had the whole squad going. All the energy was there.”

Rishell finished with four 3-pointers. He’s dangerous from beyond the arc. What separates him from many shooting guards is how dangerous he is at the rim and everywhere in between.

The path to becoming an all-around scorer started with an injury. Rishell sprained his wrist during tryouts before his sophomore season. He wasn’t as effective when shooting from deep. He had to develop the rest of his game.

When he looks back on that moment, it was a blessing in disguise.

“I knew I had to put some weight on and get close to the rim,” Rishell said. “Working out just gave me confidence to drive. Ever since then, I continued to go.”

CV scored 15 points and opened a double-digit lead just 2:29 into the first quarter. Cocalico (1-1), playing short-handed without the football players who played in the PIAA Class 5A semifinals Friday, tried to recover. The Eagles were within 17-13 early in the second quarter before fading.

Rishell made his living by sneaking out to the right wing when CV beat the press. He’d either fire a 3, pull up for a mid-range jumper or take it to the rack.

“He works hard on his game,” CV coach Jim Shipper said. “He can score at all three levels actually. He’s a special ballplayer.”

Egerter and Rishell go back about as long as they can remember. They were teammates in third grade. Even in those days, the team knew it could count on Rishell for points.

No matter how much time passes, or how far in the rear-view mirror those Facebook photos get, some things never change.

“He’s always been a big-time scorer,” Egerter said. “When Griff’s hot, you know he’s hot. He’s going to knock down those shots. We know if we need a bucket, we can ride Griff to go get it.”

Tanner Petersheim finished with 12 points for the Buckskins. Egerter had seven points, Chris Dukes had six and Owen Fisher grabbed 10 rebounds.

Conestoga Valley (2-0) has six seniors who see significant playing time. They have some big dreams for the coming months. One of those is to contend in Section Two.

“We’re working hard,” Shipper said. “We feel we’re a little under the radar, which is good sometimes. We play 10-11 guys every night. Everybody gets a part of the pie. Everyone is willing to give up minutes for the greater good. That’s nice to see.”

For Rishell and many of his teammates, it’s the last high school hurrah. The last chance to take some photos and make some more memories.