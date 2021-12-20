Here’s a Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball team that nobody in the Section 2 race should be sleeping on: Conestoga Valley.

The Buckskins continued their maturation process Monday night in a nonleague clash at backyard rival Lampeter-Strasburg, and CV turned up its transition game in a 52-36 win over the Pioneers.

“We like to run the floor and we like to play fast,” CV coach Bill Moore said. “We have 10 players, and we’re going to use all 10, and try and out-work teams that only play five or six. We try and keep everyone fresh so we can keep running.”

Like Monday, when Moore called upon all 11 players on his bench for game action in Lampeter.

CV, now 3-2 overall, made two spirited runs to open up some breathing room against L-S. The Pioneers had a 14-13 lead when Kiersten Hostetter hit a pair of free throws with 2:51 to go in the first half.

The Bucks answered with an 8-0 clip to end the second quarter; Camdyn Mahler, Taylor Hehnly, Laela Robinson and Morgan Martin had buckets during the spree, and CV grabbed a 21-14 lead at the break.

Hehnly paced CV’s balanced attack with 13 points.

After L-S’s Kelsey McTaggart hit a trey on the Pioneers’ first trip of the second half to cut into CV’s lead, the Bucks punched right back with another 8-0 blitz on the way to a 17-point cushion.

During CV’s 19-point third-quarter onslaught, Hehnly had a pair of hoops, including a transition layup and a jumper; freshman Gabrielle Moore — Coach Moore’s daughter and a real up-and-comer — splashed a corner 3-ball; Martin (11 rebounds) scored twice in the paint on stick-backs; Yazmeen Norris banked in a nifty spinner in the lane; and Robinson (7 rebounds) hit a 3-pointer with time running out and CV was up 40-23.

“We want to be competitive in every game, and then see what happens,” Moore said. “Our goal is to be there at the end.”

And the way Section 2 is shaping up in the early going — two words: wide open — do not discount Moore and his crew.

Monday, the Bucks overcame 21 turnovers, and out-rebounded L-S 37-31. The Pioneers’ bugaboo? According to L-S’s stat sheet, the Pioneers shot 3-for-31 from 3-point land — 0-for-15 in the first half.

Jenna Daveler and Katie Ranck scored 8 points apiece for L-S, which dipped to 1-3 overall. Twice the Pioneers sliced CV’s lead under 10 points early in the fourth quarter, but the stubborn Bucks were able to slam the door.

“They got out in transition and were able to get behind us,” L-S coach Tony Fink said. “We didn’t want to allow that to happen. But at the end of the day, if we’re going win, we have to make shots. You’re not always going to do that, so hat’s off to them. They came in here and made the big shots.”

