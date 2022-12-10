Why will Lancaster Catholic’s defensive pressure be even more gnarly than in previous campaigns this girls basketball season?

In a word, conditioning.

After a beefed-up offseason regimen that included a plethora of running and speed work, the Crusaders have hit the court pressing and trapping with reckless abandon so far this season.

Even more than in years past, if that’s even possible.

The end result: Some stifling defense, leading to steals aplenty, and to easy transition buckets at the other end. All while leaving three foes completely out of gas by the end of the game.

Catholic’s latest conquest came Saturday at Elizabethtown College, when the Crusaders flipped it into warp speed and cruised past District 4 heavyweight Loyalsock 48-17 in E-town’s District 3 vs. District 4 showcase event at Thompson Gym.

The damage: Catholic ran the Lancers ragged, feasted off 27 turnovers, built an insurmountable 30-11 lead at the half, triggered the running-clock mercy rule, and sprinted to 3-0 so far this season.

“This offseason we really worked on our conditioning, so we’ve kind of been running teams off the court,” Catholic’s Rylee Kraft said. “We’re in really great shape, and now our transition game has been getting us ahead. We’ve been out-running people, pretty much.”

“This year, more than any other year, we really focused on conditioning,” Catholic coach Charlie Detz added. “We have to be ready to play for 32 minutes, and the girls, from the start, knew that was going to make the difference. We’re ahead of the curve there. It has allowed us to do more of the trapping presses.”

Thanks to those headache-inducing trapping presses, the Crusaders have beaten their first three foes — Trinity, Bermudian Springs and Loyalsock, all solid programs — by an average of 27.3 points a game.

Catholic got some payback here Saturday; the Lancers beat the Crusaders on Catholic’s home court last winter, and that setback kicked the Crusaders back a few pegs in the District 3 Class 4A power ratings.

Catholic is down in Class 3A this season, by the way.

Saturday, Mary Bolesky and Lily Lehman scored 12 points apiece to spark the offense, and Catholic, the reigning L-L League champ, was off and running behind a 21-8 first-quarter getaway. It was 30-11 at the break, and the Crusaders punched it into fifth gear and went 12-0 in the third quarter to break the game wide open.

Autumn Lipson hit a wing 3-pointer, Molly Wolownik scored in the paint, Bolesky and Kraft scored in transition, and Lehman had a conventional three-point play during the third-quarter spree, and Catholic built a commanding 42-11 cushion — basically without breaking a sweat, thanks to the conditioning drills.

“The pressure for 90 feet has been fun to watch,” Detz said. “Like today, we were able to turn them over. That’s been our MO the first three games so far. Right now, we feel like we’re going to be better conditioned than every team we’re playing, and we’re going to take advantage of that.”

Without looking too far ahead.

“Right now,” Kraft said, “we need to keep focusing on what’s right in front of us.”

That would be Catholic’s Section 3 opener on Thursday at Donegal.

