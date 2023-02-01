Nine intriguing matchups on Tuesday’s L-L League girls basketball schedule, including some head-to-head section showdowns, some juicy nonleague matchups, and a milestone moment for good measure. Here’s the roundup, plus some news and notables …

A NEW MEMBER IN THE GRAND CLUB: Columbia junior Brooke Droege knocked down a baseline 3-pointer in the first half Tuesday night, putting her in the 1,000-point club in the Crimson Tide’s victory over Annville-Cleona. She joined her twin sister, Brie Droege, and their mom, L-L League all-time leading scorer Marjorie (Rhoads) Droege, on Columbia’s coveted scoring chart.

SECTION 2

Warwick 38, Conestoga Valley 30 — A double-barreled big win for the host Warriors, who remained alive for second place in the section chase, and remained in line to snare a D3-5A playoff bid. Sam Shaak scored 11 points, and Warwick outscored the Buckskins 21-14 in the second half to subdue CV and remain a game behind Ephrata for second place in the section, and to stay on the bubble as the last team in, in the 14-team D3-5A playoff bracket. Rhiannon Henry scored 9 points for the Bucks, who suffered their fourth straight setback. CV will try and play spoiler again on Friday when it travels to Ephrata, which is trying to fend off Warwick for second, while also battling for a spot in the D3-6A bracket, as a bubble team with time running out.

Solanco 38, Elizabethtown 28 — The host Golden Mules opened up a 20-10 lead at the half, and they made that 10-point cushion stand up for a win over the Bears. Jenna Ehlers continued her solid season with 16 points for Solanco, which snapped a 2-game slide. Taryn Hummer scored 9 points for E-town, which suffered its eighth setback in a row.

SECTION 3

Northern Lebanon 49, Donegal 41 — The Vikings are inching closer to a D3-4A playoff invite, and their road win in Mount Joy moved them closer to securing a bid. Olivia Shutter (17 points, three 3-pointers), Hayley Sheroky (12 points, including 8-for-8 at the foul line) and Kasey Weimer (12 points) led the scoring brigade, and NL outscored the host Indians 12-4 in the fourth quarter to win it. It was a 37-37 game heading into the fourth when Donegal put together an 18-point third-quarter outburst to knot it up. Mia Wissler (11 points, three 3-pointers) and Kara Heidlauf (10 points) paced the Indians, who couldn’t avoid their 10th straight defeat. NL will try and snap Lancaster Catholic’s 68-game league winning streak on Friday when the Crusaders make the hike to Fredericksburg. The Vikings were last team to beat Catholic in a section game.

SECTION 4

Columbia 56, Annville-Cleona 21 — Brooke Droege dropped in 19 points to join the 1,000-point club, twin sister Brie Droege pumped in 30 points, and the host Tide kept a stranglehold on the section lead with a convincing win over the Dutchmen. Columbia had a 26-5 first-quarter cushion, was ahead 36-12 at the break, and then iced it with a 16-5 third-quarter blitz. Brooke Droege is up to 1,010 career points for Columbia, which still has four section games to play. The Tide can clinch at least a tie for the title with a win Thursday at Linden Hall. Kendall Cooper and Josie Clay had 4 points apiece for A-C, which slipped into third place, a game behind Pequea Valley for second place in the chase. The Dutchmen started the week at No. 8 in the D3-3A power ratings, and must jump Brandywine Heights to get to the 6-line and make the bracket.

Pequea Valley 60, Lancaster Country Day 35 — The Braves are now alone in second place in the section chase, with their win, plus Annville-Cleona’s setback vs. Columbia. Janae Patterson (17 points, three 3-pointers) and Brooke Graham (season-high 10 points) sparked the offense, and PV broke open a close game with a 25-9 fourth-quarter spree to pull away from the host Cougars, who dipped another game back in the standings. Sophia Sanchez drilled four 3-pointers and scored 18 points for Country Day, which trailed 27-14 at the half, but cut into the Braves’ lead with a 12-8 third-quarter clip. PV, which won its fourth straight game, is still two games behind front-running Columbia with two section games to go, but is in the driver’s seat for second, and the L-L League playoff bid. The Cougars, meanwhile, dipped from No . 1 to No. 2 in the D3-2A power ratings, but are still safely inside the bubble to make the playoffs.

Lancaster Mennonite 50, Octorara 10 — In their quest to make the D3-2A bracket, the host Blazers needed a win, and they got it. Jayla Rivera poured in 33 points, and Mennonite bolted to a 29-5 halftime lead and never looked back. Jamie Guertler scored 4 points for the Braves. FYI: Rivera, a senior, is up to 918 career points for the Blazers.

NONLEAGUE

Lebanon 47, Cocalico 40 — The Cedars remained perfect, but had to pull some teeth to get to 18-0. Aaliyah Ferrer splashed four 3-pointers and scored 15 points, and Lebanon used a 15-7 third-quarter clip to edge ahead, and then fend off the host Eagles. Teagan Sahm popped in 20 points and Danika Sauder scored a season-high 10 points for upset-minded Cocalico, which had its 2-game winning streak snapped. The Cedars have already clinched the outright Section 1 championship, and started the week at No. 2 in the D3-6A power ratings. Lebanon will go for a perfect 10-0 section ride on Thursday at Penn Manor. Meanwhile, Cocalico came into the week at No. 15 — and the first team out — in the D3-5A power ratings; the Eagles are chasing backyard rival Warwick for the final slot in that bracket.

Manheim Township 31, Central York 29 — A signature win for the host Blue Streaks, who KO’d the top-ranked team in the D3-6A power ratings, handing the Panthers just their second loss this season. Brooke Weaver paced a balanced attack with 12 points, and Township made its 16-14 halftime lead stand up, thanks to a game-changing 9-3 third-quarter clip. The victory will definitely help the Streaks in the D3-6A chase; they were at No. 9 in the 12-team bracket. Now Township will set its sights on Cedar Crest; the Streaks will visit the Falcons on Thursday, with a chance to jump into a second-place tie.

Also Tuesday, Manheim Central clinched no worse than a tie for the Section 2 championship with a riveting OT win against second-place Ephrata. There was a buzzer-beater moment in this showdown. Here’s the story …

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

McCaskey at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

NONLEAGUE

Conrad Weiser at Elco, 7:30 p.m.

* Just two games — but both key contests in the D3 playoff race. In Class 6A, No. 14 McCaskey and No. 15 Hempfield are both on the outside looking in, with the top 12 teams receiving playoff tickets. And in Class 4A, Elco is sitting at No. 12 in a 10-team bracket, and must leapfrog No. 11 Fleetwood to get to the 10-line and snag a bid.

