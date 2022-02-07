After a first quarter that saw five lead changes, Columbia used a 15-2 second-quarter run to bust open the game and later pulled away with a 71-53 hard-fought victory over visiting Lancaster Mennonite in Monday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five boys basketball finale.

The host Tide (8-0 league, 19-2 overall) completed a clean sweep of the Section Five slate for the third season in a row, capturing the program’s 23rd overall section crown dating back to 1925, now having won three-straight section titles, a feat last accomplished in the 1989-1991 span.

The last three have come over Section Five runner-up Lancaster Mennonite (6-2, 13-8).

“To get that edge on them (Lancaster Mennonite) feels good,” Columbia senior guard/forward Robert Footman said. “They’re a good team. They always play hard against us. It’s always a battle.”

Footman (13 points, five rebounds) and teammates Kerry Glover (19 points, three rebounds, three steals, one block) and Brelon Miller (19 points, nine rebounds, two blocks) paced the Tide attack.

Columbia also showed no signs of hangover following Saturday’s 49-48 non-league loss at York Suburban, just the second defeat of the season for the Tide.

“I just told the guys, ‘Saturday is over,’” Columbia sixth-year coach Kerry Glover said. “We kind of sleepwalked into Saturday looking ahead to this game (with Lancaster Mennonite). We just didn’t play our best. I told them, ‘It’s over, it’s done.’”

Lancaster Mennonite’s sizable 6-foot, 6-inch junior center David Weaver (13 points, 13 rebounds) scored six of his team’s first 10 points to spot the Blazers early leads of 4-0 and 10-8, but Columbia led 19-14 at the end of the first quarter inside Elmer Kreiser Gymnasium.

The Tide used a 15-2 run near the start of the second quarter to go from being up 22-17 to up 37-19.

Columbia sophomore forward Aiden Miller began the game defending Weaver before Miller ran into foul trouble. It resulted in Footman, an all-state football player in the fall and Millersville football recruit, helping out in defending the Blazers’ big man.

“I had to work two times harder,” Footman said. “He (Weaver) is a big dude.”

The same thing happened with the Tide defending Lancaster Mennonite junior guard and 1,000-point scorer Camden Hurst (18 points, eight rebounds) after senior guard Kerry Glover, also a 1,000-point scorer, ran into foul trouble. It led to a defend-Hurst-by-committee approach the rest of the way.

Hurst, an all-state selection last season, often wanted to use a high ball-screen for a give-and-go with Weaver, but Tide defenders did a nice job of jumping the screen and getting hands in the lane to make life difficult for Hurst.

Up 55-45 at the start of the fourth quarter, Columbia came out in a 3-2 zone, which Hurst promptly took advantage of by drilling a corner 3-pointer, cutting the Blazers’ deficit to 55-48.

Tide sophomore Brelon Miller, son of Solanco legend Johnny Miller, responded with a clutch 3-ball on the next possession to kickstart a 9-2 spurt that put the game out of reach.

“Brelon is fine when he just plays and doesn’t think,” coach Glover said. “But I have to remember he’s only a sophomore. He played big minutes for us off the bench last year. This is his first year as a starter. He’s starting to get it.”

After the game, Columbia was joined by the undefeated Tide girls’ team, which had returned from beating Lancaster Mennonite to also capture the Section Five crown.

Big things are happening on the hill in Columbia.

“It means a lot,” coach Glover said. “You can’t take these things for granted. We’ve lost our leading scorer every single year. For these guys to keep that consistency says a lot.”

Columbia and Lancaster Mennonite have both qualified for the league playoffs. The Blazers will square off with the Section Three runner-up in Friday’s opening round. In the final moments of the contest Monday, Warwick coach Chris Christensen exited the gymnasium. The Tide have a date with the Section Two champion Warriors in next Monday’s L-L quarterfinal, the second such matchup in three years between the teams.

