Columbia’s girls basketball team picked up right where it left off, eight days after the Crimson Tide captured the Lancaster-Lebanon League championship.

Showing no signs of rust, and knocking down shots just like a week ago during Columbia’s riveting league-title run, the Tide shook, rattled and rolled L-L League Section Four rival Pequea Valley 53-15 in a District Three Class 3A semifinal Friday night in Columbia.

The Tide’s win set up a championship showdown featuring two of the premier programs in league history: Columbia will take Lancaster Catholic for 3A gold on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center.

“That sounds good to us,” Tide coach Karl Kreiser said. “We’re looking forward to it — we really are.”

Columbia won its 16th game in a row Friday, and beat PV for the third time this winter. The last team to top the Tide were the Crusaders, 68-52 in a nonleague clash in Columbia back on Jan. 13. The rematch is for district gold.

“We’d like to get a gold this time,” Kreiser said, “instead of silver.”

“Can’t wait,” Columbia’s Brooke Droege said. “It’s going to be a great game.”

The second-seeded Tide (23-3) is headed to a D3 finale for the third year in a row and for the 10th time overall. Columbia fell to Linden Hall in the last two 2A championship tilts.

While Columbia’s offense kept clicking against PV, it was the Tide’s in-your-mug defense that stole the show Friday. Playing in front of its passionate home crowd, Columbia forced 28 turnovers, and put on a defensive clinic in the middle two quarters.

PV, the No. 3 seed, had just two second-quarter points, on a pair of free throws. And Columbia held the Braves scoreless in the third, using a 12-0 clip for a commanding 40-11 lead.

PV (21-4) had just six field goals, four in the first quarter — and not another bucket until nearly two minutes into the fourth quarter — and one at the final buzzer.

Meanwhile, Droege had the hot shooting hand for Columbia. She had seven first-quarter points, when the Tide warmed to the task for an 18-9 lead. She drilled a pair of second-quarter 3-pointers, the latter giving Columbia a cozy 28-11 cushion at intermission.

“We weren’t sure how we were going to play because we haven’t played in a week,” Droege said. “So it was nice to get back, and we came out strong right away. And our defense was really good, and that helped us. Our defense really gets us going. Tonight, it worked.”

Columbia went for the jugular in the third quarter. Delaney Burke hit a shorter jumper in the lane, Droege drilled a 3-pointer, and Kailee Soto’s trey capped a quick 8-0 spurt and the Tide was large and in charge, up 36-11.

About the only mystery by that point was when PV — which will host York Catholic in the third-place game on Tuesday — would snap its bucket-less string, which finally came on Breanna Beiler’s layup with 7:21 to play. Columbia triggered the mercy rule on its next trip, when Brie Droege rattled in a jumper for a 44-13 lead with 6:40 to go.

“It was a snowball effect,” PV coach Jason McDonald said. “We turned the ball over and we weren’t making shots. We played hard. We gave it all of our effort. But when you’re turning the ball over and you’re not making shots, it’s awfully tough to get that extra oomph to get the momentum going.”

Brie Droege chipped in with 16 points and Kylis Wylie-Smith had eight points and four rebounds off the bench for Columbia, which only turned the ball over eight times and out-rebounded PV 28-24.

“Every game we emphasize defense and rebounds,” Kreiser said. “That’s what wins games. Tonight, that was a great defensive effort.”

