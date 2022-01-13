Columbia’s basketball team, like life, comes at you fast.

The Crimson Tide’s turbocharged approach is simple, elemental and effective. Columbia improved to 11-0 with a 76-66 defeat of Lancaster Mennonite, considered their chief rival in Section Five of the Lancaster-Lebanon League, at Mennonite Thursday.

The Tide has outscored its opponents by nearly 28 points per game, and sits alone atop Section Five and the District Three Class 3A power ratings.

(Number two in those ratings is York Catholic, which Columbia beat 85-56 Jan. 8.)

“Our conditioning, the way we run our practices for conditioning, is probably second to none,’’ Columbia coach Kerry Glover said. “We practice every day with a 30-second shot clock. That was my mentality going in, knowing the speed and athleticism we have, and also the lack of size we have.’’

With point guard, and coaches’ son, Kerry Glover cracking the whip, Columbia forced nine first-quarter turnovers and led 21-4 seven minutes in.

It looked, at that point, like the Blazers were hopelessly sped up, forced to play at a pace they simply couldn’t handle.

It didn’t look like that for long, though.

Mennonite (6-4, 2-1) gamely slugged it out on even terms the rest of the way. The Blazers played some zone defense, got their big guy, 6-6 junior David Weaver, involved, and got a second-quarter blitz of offense from Savier Sumrall.

Sumrall scored 11 points in the last four minutes of the half and Mennonite pulled within 35-28 at the break.

That was as close as the Blazers got.

Columbia started the third quarter on a 7-2 run and eventually pushed the lead to 50-33.

Mennonite endured a long, near-scoreless stretch - one basket in nine possessions - that ultimately decided it.

Columbia did a solid defensive job on Cam Hurst, the Blazers’ all-state junior guard, who scored 16. He averages 19.

Remarkably, Hurst did not attempt a 3-pointer until the third-quarter buzzer, which he drained.

“We just wanted to make sure (defensively) that it was five on one,’’ coach Glover said, meaning all five defenders are connected and on-point, no matter where the ball is.

“I’ve got a young crew, and sometimes they think, if I’m guarding my man and he passes the basketball (I can relax). No. We want to be stopping the ball and stopping everybody and playing as a unit.’’

Sumrall also scored 16 for Mennonite. Jardon Mast added 14.

The Blazers had 25 field goals including seven threes. Most nights, that’ll be enough.

Not on nights when 32 minutes contain as many possessions as they do against Columbia.

Glover was terrific and scored 27. J’Von Collazo added 16 and Robert Footman 13.

The Blazers host Conestoga Valley Saturday.

The schedule gets interesting now for the Tide. They face BerlinBrothers Valley, a state class A finalist a year ago, at a shootout at Chambersburg Saturday and host longtime District Three power Trinity Tuesday.